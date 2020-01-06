Four games will not satisfy

Loading...

At SCG, Australia celebrated another test win over New Zealand within four days. Credit: Getty Images

So it’s pointless to argue that Test Cricket should be reduced to four days, since most games end within four days anyway. Some end in four days, not because it’s planned for five, but because of it.

Also in this year’s Boxing Day Test, the kiwis had to hit pretty long for two days to save the match. Without a large game among them (with apologies to Tom Blundell), they were defeated before they started and were out in a game. But if they only had to fly out one day, it might have been different.

In all the game’s abilities, a cricketer can fiddle around for a day, sometimes four, but it is found out over five, and just sometimes finds hidden reserves and gains eternal glory for it. If Greatbatch had fought all day four to save this match in Perth, it would have been an exceptional inning, but not unprecedented. Getting through the fourth and fifth days made it really epic and unforgettable to this day.

You didn’t have to look at each ball to guess what it took. They couldn’t: he struck the nightly news twice in one innings. The vastness became a spectacle of its own like the pyramids and the Grand Canyon. Nobody recommends reducing it.

In the four day schedule there would be more overs per day, maybe 100th sorry? It’s all test cricketers can do now to throw 90. It’s not that they’re all lazy sloths, it’s how the game evolved. Even the referees accused of enforcing the overrate managed to frustrate them. Did you see how Marais Erasmus moves when it’s two minutes before the end of a session? The heavy roller sometimes overtakes him.

Quality in sport is never just a function of quantity. It would be sad if it were. The four-day dispute coincides here. Test cricket could compress 100 overs in a day, but 15 would be junk delivered to make up for the day’s books. It would take about five days, so we would go back to where we started in a thoughtless hurry.

But it is more fundamental. Cricket, like most sports, preaches the attack, but has its defensive defaults. Before you can win, you have to make sure you don’t lose. Test cricket, perhaps the only game that allows a result other than victory, loss or draw, institutionalizes this. It is what makes victory so deeply satisfying.

For example, a four-day game can vary the dynamics of explanations and follow-up. It could add a glimmer of urgency. But it would also create a new refuge for the hopelessly outplayed team. It’s one thing to play two sessions to save one match, another to survive five. Point 1: New Zealand in Sydney on Monday.