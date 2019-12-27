Four-door Toyota 86 Sedan is becoming a reality, sort of, thanks to these students

Loading...

There was a time when the internet was flooded with numerous Toyota GT86 views that carried a four-door body, usually followed by a what-if-type question – not to mention the craziest click-hungry rumors ever.

But at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon we get the chance to see a real example of a Toyota GT86 with four doors, or at least something that looks like it, because it will actually be built on a regular Toyota Camry. The study is currently being finalized at the Japanese Nihon Automotive College (NATS) and its students.

Instead of chopping and renewing a true GT86, which purist would have been the right thing to do, they went the other way and chose to dress a Toyota Camry in the clothes of the rear-driven sports coupe.

That means that the NATS LS86 concept that we're going to see in Tokyo on January 10 will look like an 86, but will ride like a Camry. In other words, a four-door sedan with fewer sporting pretensions than its appearance suggests. Yet a true four-door GT86 will attract a lot of attention from show visitors.

The study will also retain the Camry's factory propulsion, namely a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline unit with 157 HP (160 PS) and 157 lb-ft (213 Nm) of torque. A customized body kit together with a set of 19-inch alloy wheels will complete the exterior changes. NATS & # 39; four-door GT86 also runs on Tein Street Advance propeller set suspension for that perfect show-car attitude.

The creative students from Nihon Automotive College, who have given us – among others – that Mazda RX-8 in RX-Vision clothing, will have a full line-up of new concepts awaiting this year's Tokyo Auto Salon, including a "Toyota A90 Supra Roadster & # 39 ;, which is really a Lexus LC400, and a Suzuki Cappuccino dressed as a Toyota 2000GT.

