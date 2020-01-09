Four dead, driver used methamphetamine

Loading...

CLOSEBuy a photo

Deahawanda Hurt of Milwaukee places a cross with biblical writing on a tree on December 30. It served as a makeshift memorial at the scene of a single vehicle accident that killed four people near North 26th and West Townsend streets in Milwaukee. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The 29-year-old driver in an accident that killed four people in late December was under the influence of methamphetamine, officials said.

Reports released Thursday by the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office revealed that 29-year-old Larry G. Williams was also driving more than 90 mph in a 25 mph area on West Townsend Street.

Williams lost control of the Hyundai Elantra and the car turned into a tree. It hit the passenger side of the car, dividing it in half, the report said. The damage was “catastrophic,” the report said.

The accident also killed Ayana M. Hill, 22; Yana Williams, 2 years old; and Larry G. Williams IV, 5 months, all of Milwaukee. The sister of a one-year-old child, Ariana, was injured, according to a GoFundMe family page.

When the crews arrived, they found Larry Williams, the driver, on the ground between the two halves of the car. Hill was trapped under the rear half of the vehicle. Two of the three children were found in car seats.

Patricia Anderson, Larry Williams’ mother, wrote on the GoFundMe page that her son and Hill were engaged.

“My heart is suffering so much,” she wrote. “I was with my son and his family for Christmas. It is a mother’s worst nightmare.”

The fundraiser has raised over $ 5,000 in funeral donations since its inception.

Contact Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or scarson@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/2020/01/09/milwaukee-high-speed-crash-report-four-dead-driver-used-meth/4423410002/