Four Canadians are in the top 20 of the MLS draw with Ryan Raposo leading in number 4 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Five Canadians went in the first two rounds of last year’s draw – with three in the top 10 and four in the top 27. And ahead Cyle Larin, now in Belgium, made Canadian history by being the first general to Orlando in 2015 to go. But four first-rounders was a Canadian record for a competition that grew from 10 teams in 1996 to 26 in 2020.

Expansion Inter Miami CF took Clemson Robbie Robinson as the first overall Thursday forward, looking for a bump in the front with the winner of the 2019 MAC Hermann Trophy as the best male collegiate player. Robinson tied in the top of NCAA scorer last year with 18 goals and nine assists in 19 games.

He was rewarded by a Skype call from co-owner David Beckham. “Welcome to Miami,” said the former captain of England with a smile.

Nashville then took Indiana defender Jack Maher, the Big Ten Defensive player of the year.

Miami used the third pick, obtained in a previous trade with FC Cincinnati, to select the defender of Georgetown Dylan Nealis. A finalist for the Hermann Trophy and NCAA champion, he is the younger brother of New York’s Red Bulls defender Sean Nealis.

Round 3 and 4 are Monday via conference call.

Four Canadians were selected in the top 27 of picks last year with three in the first nine. Defender Callum Montgomery was fourth overall to FC Dallas, followed by goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (seventh, Minnesota), midfielder Tajon Buchanan (ninth, New England) and defender Kamal Miller (27th, Orlando).

St. Clair and Miller also have Vaughan club bands.

The 20-year-old Raposo is a skillful offside player who played with Syracuse number 10 last season, where he set the second-year school records for most points (37) and goals (15). Syracuse coach Ian McIntyre calls him a dynamic, exciting attacker who can torment defenders.

The five-foot-seven 145-pound Raposo admits playing with a chip on his shoulder, saying, growing up, he was told that he was too small and too slow. He was released by the Toronto FC Academy, less than two years after he joined at the age of 11, something that is still in the right years later.

Raposo has also spent time in Germany with Hoffenheim, Mainz and Sandhausen.

He is veteran of four Canadian youth camps and captain of Ontario to gold during the Canada Games 2017, where he was named MVP tournament.

The Montreal Impact, in its first version with coach Thierry Henry at the helm, defender Jeremy Kelly in North Carolina finished ninth after an announced trade with Minnesota United.

Montreal quickly exchanged Kelly for $ 75,000 in general allotment money to Colorado. Without a second round pick, the impact were done for the day.

Nashville traded with Colorado to take Johnston with the 11th pick. The 21-year old was converted to a right back in Wake Forest last season after playing in central midfield.

Johnston moved after two seasons from St. John’s to Wake Forest.

“He is a man that every coach would love to have in the dressing room when it comes to what he brings to your team in personality, pace of work, professionalism, ambition,” said Wake Forest coach Bobby Muuss.

Toronto used the 19th pick, obtained in a previous trade with the Los Angeles Galaxy, to take Higgins. The 21-year-old had a goal and an assist in 19 games at Syracuse in 2019 after having spent three seasons at Oakland University.

RSL then chose Harris, a fast 22-year-old who switched to UConn after two seasons in Penn State. Hindered by injuries early at UConn, he bounced back with seven goals and 16 assists in 27 starts for the Huskies in the past two seasons.

Toronto FC used the 25th pick on Nigerian attacker Ifunanyachi Achara from Georgetown. Achara, a co-captain, came off the bench in the 70th minute last month to help the Hoyas beat Virginia in the College Cup final.

TFC took a few defenders in the second round – Malick Mbaye in Senegal (Clemson, 33rd overall) and Simon Waever from Denmark (Indiana, 51st overall).

Vancouver picked up Florida goalkeeper Daniel Gagliardi in the second round (32nd overall).

Virginia forward Daryl Dike, the younger brother of the former Bright Dike striker of Toronto FC, was fifth to Orlando. Virginia defender Henry Kessler went sixth to the New England revolution.

The first six picks had signed all contracts with the competition prior to design with everything except Kessler, a senior, members of the Generation Adidas class. This program contains talented underclass, all the more attractive for teams because their initial contracts do not count towards the salary limit.

In contrast to previous years, the design was not hosted by a city. The first two rounds were shown digitally at an ESPN-produced show that shot around the competition.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2020.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press