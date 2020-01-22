A three-week investigation by Belleville Police into the sale and distribution of Crystal Methamphetamine led to the arrest of three people from the city and one from Trenton

The investigation began early this month and ended on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, when members of the BPS Street Crime Unit, Emergency Response Team and OPP carried out a search warrant in a house at the eastern end of Belleville.

The police found 11 grams of crystal meth, with a street value of about $ 1,200, along with other drug paraphernalia and various weapons, including a 30/30 Marlin rifle, a home-made Taser-like device and boxing brackets.

The following people were arrested and charged:

41-year-old Anthony Boutilier from Belleville was charged with:

1. With a view to trading in crystal methamphetamine 5 (2) hold CDSA

2. Possession of property obtained through crime 354 (1) (a) Criminal Code

3. Have a limited firearm 91 (1) Criminal Code

4. The possession of a prohibited device 92 (2)

5. Violation of recognition 145 (3) Criminal Code

6. Violation of recognition 145 (3) Criminal Code

39-year-old Ashley Donovan of Belleville was accused;

1. With a view to trading in crystal methamphetamine 5 (2) hold CDSA

2. Possession of property obtained through crime 354 (1) (a) Criminal Code

3. Have a limited firearm 91 (1) Criminal Code

35-year-old Ashley Hubmann from Belleville was charged;

1. With a view to trading in crystal methamphetamine 5 (2) hold CDSA

2. Possession of property obtained through crime 354 (1) (a) Criminal Code

3. Have a limited firearm 91 (1) Criminal Code

4. Violation of the probationary period 733.1 (1) Criminal Code

5. Violation of the probationary period 733.1 (1) Criminal Code

The 24-year-old Damian Helm from Trenton was charged;

1. With a view to trading in crystal methamphetamine 5 (2) hold CDSA

2. Possession of property obtained through crime 354 (1) (a) Criminal Code

3. Have a limited firearm 91 (1) Criminal Code

The police say that all four suspects were detained for bail sessions on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

