Founder of Christmas in the City that is fighting ALS starts research fund

The founder of an organization that has brought Christmas joy to thousands of Massachusetts families is fighting ELA and has started a research fund. "I was talking to the staff and I stuttered, what I never do, and then my speech started going downhill," Jake said. Kennedy said. He started with a stutter, and because ALS runs in Kennedy's family, his wife, Sparky, knew immediately. "I said: & # 39; I think you have ALS & # 39; because I've seen it before," he said. Jake and Sparky Kennedy are the founders of Christmas in the City. For more than 30 years, they have been spreading the joy of the holidays to thousands of homeless and struggling families. Jake Kennedy said his recent diagnosis of ALS is not holding him back. He has launched a fund for ALS research. The Kennedys and their four children, including their son Zach, a neuroscientist at the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine, are dedicated to finding a cure. "It's really gratifying to know that your work will go to save people's lives," said Zach Kennedy. Dr. Robert Brown, from UMass, said the ELA's progress is near. "This is an exciting time because we have more goals than ever with design therapies; that's critical. The other really exciting aspect is that there are more laboratories studying the general problem. – Both its base and its treatment. There are more companies than ever before. who invest very serious dollars to try to find a cure for ALS, "Brown said. As for Jake Kennedy, he stays positive and feels blessed. "Among my wife, my children, my work and Christmas in the city, I am the luckiest man on Earth, and that will never change," said Jake Kennedy.

