Foundation stone laid for National POW / MIA Memorial & Museum

Military veterans from across Northeast Florida came together on Saturday morning to honor armed comrades who were or were missing as prisoners of war and remember their victims.

During a solemn ceremony that marked the groundbreaking for the grand total, an estimated 82 million US dollars POW / MIA Memorial & Museum cried, hugged and prayed, including former prisoners of war and the families of the missing and gold stars.

The first of its kind, the memorial and museum, will be erected at 6112 POW-MIA Memorial Parkway in the Cecil Commerce Center, the former jet base of Cecil Field Naval Air Station on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Cecil Field POW / MIA Memorial, Inc., a non-profit organization, leads the multi-phase memorial and museum project.

“Our mission is to honor all of the former prisoners of war. Remember and never forget the missing heroes and families looking to return,” said Mike Cassata, executive director of the organization.

The memorial and museum is built on 26 hectares.

Michael Pearson, who recently retired from the U.S. Army National Guard after 20 years, and Tony Langhals, who worked as an electronics technician for US Navy patrol aircraft before retiring, also after 20 years.

Both veterans carefully studied the master site plan for the project. They liked what they saw and found that this is an appropriate way to honor prisoners of war and missing people in action.

Pearson said he and his colleagues from the American Legion Riders Motorcycle Club – military veterans who do community service – are 100 percent supportive of the project.

“I’m so excited to see it when it’s done,” said Pearson, whose National Guard unit was trained in the place that will become a museum and memorial.

“To see this happen one day is exciting,” said Pearson.

Langhals said he had shown groundbreaking respect for prisoners of war and missing people.

“I really respect what they went through and what they gave our country. I’m just glad it was built in Jacksonville to honor them,” said Langhals.

Approximately 82,000 U.S. military personnel are missing, according to the POW / MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), and have not been reported since World War II. The agency tries to record the missing soldiers, seafarers and flight crew members as completely as possible.

Kelly McKeague, agency manager, was among the speakers at the groundbreaking ceremony.

“The creation of this national monument rightly pays tribute to the overwhelming victims of our former prisoners of war and the thousands who are still in action,” said McKeague.

Retired U.S. Air Force Leader William “Bill” Arcuri was on his 44th mission when his plane was shot down over Yin Ven, north Vietnam on December 20, 1972 and then captured and thrown into a prison camp. He was a prisoner of war until February 12, 1973. Because of his injuries, Arcuri was one of the first released prisoners of war.

Keynote speaker Arcuri said a project like the National POW / MIA Memorial & Museum is keeping the issue alive in the minds of government officials and citizens.

“We who have come home must never forget those who have not,” said Arcuri.

The existing NAS Cecil Field Memorial Park was dedicated to the naval aviators stationed on NAS Cecil Field during the Vietnam and Desert Storm Wars. It will be transformed into a new museum and memorial that, according to supporters, will be “world class”.

The first groundbreaking for Phase 1 of the five-year project was estimated at approximately $ 5 million. In phase 1, the historic military chapel must be restored and used – the chapel of the high-speed pass.

(Cecil Field POW / MIA Memorial, Inc./Facebook)

To the north of the chapel are four planes that flew out of Cecil Field. The existing site of the memorial park will be upgraded and a replica of the USS Saratoga (CV-60) will be built according to the plans.

The chapel renovation is almost complete and served as the basis for the groundbreaking. The jet display and memorial stone surfaces are designed and approved.

According to the organization, 59 percent of the project is funded.

“This is the beginning of something that we believe is of paramount importance to both the city of Jacksonville and the veterans of the nations,” said Buddy Harris, a retired U.S. Navy commander who served as spokesman for the National POW / MIA Memorial and the museum acts.

Once completed, the memorial and museum will be unique in that no other mission will be so extensive as to ensure that prisoners of war and missing persons are not forgotten, Harris said.

“There is no national memorial for all who are missing in the United States. We definitely hope to fill a significant void left in all national veteran memorials,” he said.

Their goal is to build a place where all prisoners of war and those still missing are honored and which should also serve as a historic destination for the nation. It is intended to serve and educate the public through exhibitions, special events, activities and through STEAM programs (science, technology, engineering, art and mechanical engineering).

Financial contributions and donations in kind for the project are welcome, Harris said.

“We hope it will be a haven for the MIA families and also for the former prisoners of war,” he said.

—

© 2020 The Florida Times Union (Jacksonville, Florida)

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.