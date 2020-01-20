Foundation doubles affordable construction fund to $ 20 million amid the housing crisis in London

Pedestrians walk past a homeless beggar behind Martha Powell, executive director of the London Community Foundation in London. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

The city’s housing crisis has prompted the London Community Foundation to double a fund to $ 20 million that helps build affordable homes for people on low incomes.

“We will look at those who need it the most, those who surf on the couch or in shelters, who need a roof over their heads and the supports that hold them and keep them going,” said president of the Martha Powell foundation Monday.

The fund offers flexible, low-interest loans, primarily to non-profit organizations, which are often confronted with priceless start-up costs for land acquisition, planning and zoning applications, Powell said.

“It is a very welcome fund for those who want to come on the market, but cannot, especially non-profit organizations.”

The foundation also announced on Monday the establishment of an action committee for housing, chaired by London architect John Nicholson.

The committee will identify community and profit groups that can build affordable housing but can use more information and financial assistance.

“The need for affordable housing has now become so relevant. We need to work with others to resolve this crisis, because it’s really a crisis, “Powell said.

The London Free Press outlined the housing crisis last year in a series called Face It, which culminated in December with a community forum on shelter, jobs and addiction.

Increasing awareness of the housing crisis comes because money is available through the national housing strategy of the liberal government, Powell said

The foundation’s home loans can help groups gain access to that federal money, she said.

“We have to do better and let a lot of that money flow to London,” she said. “Making use of city money and federal money and getting non-profit organizations and developers who want to be in affordable housing in the space in which we try to work, the most vulnerable, that is our goal with this fund.”

The foundation’s home loan fund was $ 650,000 seven years ago and $ 10 million two years ago, Powell said.

So far, organizations have borrowed about $ 7 million from the foundation to create 341 affordable homes.

The fund now stands at $ 17 million and Powell expects to reach $ 20 million soon. Foundation donors can indicate where their money goes, such as the housing fund.

For example, the foundation received a donation of nearly $ 5 million for affordable homes along the Thames as part of the Foundation’s Back to the River project, Powell said.