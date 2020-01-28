Fotis Dulos, strange husband charged with murder of Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos, suicide attempt, report

Luxury home builder Fotis Dulos accused of killing his ex-wife has attempted suicide in his Connecticut home, Hartford Courant reported on Tuesday.

Dulos, 52, was arrested and charged earlier this month in murder, murder and kidnapping, seven months after Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance after dropping her children off at school. Her body was not found.

Despite initial reports that Fotis Dulos was found dead in his garage, his lawyer, Norm Pattis, told NBC New York that he was taken to hospital with a pulse. Aerial images showed that emergency personnel were trying to revive someone on the floor outside their home.

Local media reported that emergency vehicles invaded Dulos Farmington’s house on Tuesday, just as he was scheduled to appear in court for an emergency bond hearing. The noon hearing was to determine whether there was adequate security for his $ 6 million bond.

Authorities alleged that Dulos “was waiting” near his former wife’s home in New Canaan on the day of his disappearance – and asked for the help of a new girlfriend to find evidence of his murder.

Dulos’ former girlfriend Michelle Troconis was also charged on January 7 with conspiracy to commit murder. A lawyer who previously represented Dulos, Kent Mahwinney, was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder, authorities said at a press conference on Tuesday.

On May 24, 2018, Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen dropping her five children into school. Authorities later found his abandoned car on a New Canaan road “upside down” with his “headlights on,” according to the arrest warrant. Blood was also found on the passenger side of the car.

Authorities found “multiple spots” in her home that “tested positive for human blood,” prompting investigators to determine that the mother of five was the victim of “serious physical assault.”

Links were also found at the scene, according to authorities who were used to “secure and neutralize” Jennifer Dulos while she was alive, according to the arrest warrant.

A previous warrant alleged that after the attack, Dulos and Troconis threw several garbage bags with bloody items, including a bag, shirt, mops, gloves, sponge, and a vintage bike that Dulos allegedly used for get home from his car, which was parked ten minutes away. The evidence at home also suggests that there have been “attempts to clean up the crime scene,” authorities said.

If you or a loved one suffers from suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Lifeline for Suicide Prevention at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the crisis line by texting 741741 by SMS. .

Editor’s note: This article has been modified to correct the initial information that Fotis Dulos was found dead.

.