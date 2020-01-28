Fotis Dulos, the separated husband and presumed murderer of a Connecticut woman who went missing last May, was found unconscious at home following a suicide attempt. Although initial media reports said he was dead and his family had been informed of his death, his lawyer Norm Pattis told Hartford Courant that he was “on his way to the hospital with a pulse. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. “

Dulos, 52, was charged earlier this month for the murder of Jennifer Dulos, his ex-wife and the mother of five children. At the time, he was found at home and was scheduled to appear in court for an emergency bail hearing.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen last spring dropping her children off at school in New Canaan, Connecticut, and was missing after failing to report to New York. Although his body was not found, his blood was found in the garage of his house and his car was found by the police a few kilometers away.

After his disappearance, Fotis quickly became a suspect, as he and Jennifer had long been involved in a deeply controversial legal battle. In court records, Jennifer wrote that Fotis had “a history of controlling, volatile and delusional behavior”, and in a petition requesting custody of their children, she predicted that Fotis “will retaliate by trying to harm me” one way or another. “

Last June, Fotis and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis, 44, were arrested after surveillance images of Hartford, CT appeared to show them throwing bloody clothes and a bloody sponge into a dumpster. Fotis DNA was also found in a sink in Jennifer’s home, mixed with her blood. At the time, Fotis’ lawyer Norm Pattis said that Jennifer was a delusional drug addict who staged her own murder and disappearance in a script inspired by the novel Gone Girl.

Fotis and Troconis were initially charged with falsifying evidence and obstructing the prosecution, for which they pleaded not guilty. Kent Mawhinney, 54, a friend of Troconis and Fotis, is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.