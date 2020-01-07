Fotis Dulos, husband of missing CT mom Jennifer Dulos, charged with murder

Loading...

Seven months after the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a Connecticut mother, after dropping her children off at school, her ex-husband has been charged with his murder, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Fotis Dulos, 52, was arrested by Connecticut state police after several police vehicles invaded his Farmington home at around 11 a.m. His lawyer, Norm Pattis, reportedly said that Dulos had been charged with murder and that his bail had been set at $ 6 million.

“Justice!”, New Canaan police tweeted Tuesday.

On May 24, Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen dropping her five children into school. Authorities later found his abandoned car on a road in New Canaan. In an application for an arrest warrant, investigators said the 52-year-old “was waiting” at his former wife’s home in New Canaan on the day of his disappearance.

Authorities say mother of five was “severely assaulted” and “multiple spots” that “tested positive for human blood” were found on the floor and in a passenger car inside his garage.

An arrest warrant alleged that Dulos and his resident girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, threw several garbage bags with bloody items. The evidence at home also suggests that there have been “attempts to clean up the crime scene,” authorities said. Troconis, 44, later told authorities that Dulos and his wife were in the midst of a bitter battle of divorce and child custody at the time of his disappearance.

Although she initially told the police that she and her boyfriend shared a shower the morning of the murder, Troconis later retracted and stated that she had not seen Dulos that morning. She also told investigators that Dulos borrowed a truck from one of his employees just before the disappearance of his wife. Troconis told investigators that she thought he had the truck washed because “Jennifer at one point was there,” police said.

