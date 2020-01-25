A FOSTER mother who has raised more than 600 children in the last 50 years has said that she loved them “as if they were mine”.

Linda Herring, 75, has dedicated her adult life to promoting children from Johnson County, Iowa, without ever rejecting a child.

2

Foster mother Linda Herring, in purple, with some of the 600 people she cherished

2

Linda Herring appreciation of appreciation for her epic promotion of work

Haring was known to everyone for never rejecting a child, regardless of their age, gender or special needs, and would travel regularly to pick them up.

The story of her selfless dedication to helping vulnerable children came into being when she was honored by the supervisory board of the Johnson County Department of Human Services with a resolution of appreciation for promoting more than 600 children in the community.

The official Twitter account of Johnson County shared a copy of the resolution, which said: “The Department of Human Services could call Linda in the middle of the night to have a child, and she would meet everywhere to have a child to get.”

According to the resolution, Haring mainly raised children with ‘special medical needs’ from the 1970s.

I kept doing it because I wanted to give so much love to these children in need

Linda Herring

Bins in her garage were filled with clothing and “stacked on the ceiling, labeled by size and gender.”

Her philosophy was always: “If nobody else can love them or take care of them, I will.”

Granddaughter Amber Herring said today: “My grandmother has always put everyone else to herself.

“She has been my hero since I was a little girl and I am so thankful that I can have her as my grandmother.

“A special person is needed to open their hearts and homes for children.

“It has been a lifestyle for them that not everyone can do, but their dedication to children in need has always been clear.”

She added, “They just gave them love when the children needed it the most.”

In a conversation with CNN, Linda explained her motivation: “I cried when the children would leave my house, no matter how long they had been there. It was so hard for me to say goodbye to them.

“I always wondered,” Why do I keep doing this? ” because it was never easy to say goodbye to a child.

“But I kept doing it because I wanted to give so much love to these children in need.”