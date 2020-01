Foster child died in troubled foster home in Oxford in 1997

5 Investigation: a foster child died in a troubled foster home in Oxford in 1997

TUESDAY AT THE BEGINNING OF THE TRIAL. NOW, A SERIOUSLY DISABLED TEENAGE DIES IN THE GUARD OF FOSTER PARENTS WHO ARE AT THE CENTER OF AN INVESTIGATION OF HORRIFIC CHILD ABUSE THAT HAS BEEN HIDDEN FOR DECADES. ED: THE ABUSE HAS BEEN DISCOVERED BY 5 INVESTIGATIONS OVER THE LAST TWO YEARS. KATHY CURRAN JOINS US WITH A BROKEN CHAPTER IN THIS STUDY. KATHY: WHEN WE BEGIN THIS SURVEY APPROXIMATELY TWO YEARS AGO, WE KNOW THAT THE FOSTER, THE FIRST NAME OF THE CHILD WAS THEN AFTER LOT USING THIS DIGGING DEATH CERTIFICATE IN OXFORD AND COMM WHO KILLED THIS DEATH IN 199 ON AUGUST 17, 1997, AN AMBULANCE IS MOVING TO THE APPROVED FOSTER HOUSE OF SUE AND RAY BLOUIN IN OXFORD >> SOMEONE TAKEN HIS TEMPERATURE. IT WAS SKY HIG KATHY: ACCORDING TO RECORDS OBTAINED BY FIVE SURVEYS, RAY BLOUIN CALLED 911 TO GET HELP FOR A TEENAGER WHO HAD EXTREMELY HIGH FEVER. WE HAVE DISCOVERED THAT IT WAS THE CHILD IN NEED, A 16-YEAR-OLD FOSTER CHILD NAMED THAN CHAN. BORN IN CAMBODIA AND SERIOUSLY DISABLED WITH CEREBRAL PALMS FOR LIFE THIS DAY IN 1997, HE WAS LOW AND NEEDED MEDICAL CARE. >> SHE FINALLY BE BONDED INTO THE BED. SHE IS SO SICK. KATHY JESSICA FRENCH WAS ONE OF THE: FORTY FOSTER CHILDREN CYCLED THROUGH THE HOUSE OF BLOUIN THROUGHOUT THE YEARS. SHE HELPED TO TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF AND ANOTHER DISABLED GIRL LIVING IN THE HOUSE OF BLOUIN. >> THEY WAIT TOO MUCH LONG TO SEE ACTUALLY WHAT WAS NOT WRONG WITH HER. KATHY THY DIED OF VIRAL: ENCAPHALITIS A FEW DAYS AFTER SHE WAS RUSSIAN AT THE UMASS MEDICI CENTER AERIES HER MOTHER, SUE BLOUIN WAS A NURSE DEATH THAT RAISED QUESTIONS OF WHICH SHE NEEDS A GREAT HELP. SHE HAS BEEN SICK AT LEAST TWO DAYS BEFORE THE AMBULANCE HAS BEEN CALLED. JESSICA DOES NOT FORGET THAT YOU PLEASE AND SEEMS TO BE IN PAIN. WHEN YOU WATCH WHAT HAPPENED TO YOURSELF, WHAT HAPPENED THROUGH YOUR MIND? >> PURE NEGLECT, NO COMPASSION. I feel like she was taken to this house because we are going to make her money. WE WILL MEET IT. >> IT IS BREAKING TO KNOW THAT THESE CHILDREN HAVE BEEN REMOVED FROM THE CIRCUMSTANCES AND FINALLY CIRCUMSTANCES. KATHY: ONE OF THE TEACHERS AT OXFORD CHAFFEE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WHO DOESN’T WANT TO BE IDENTIFIED SAYS THAT SCHOOL STAFF HAS SUBMITTED MULTIPLE REPORTS ON SUSPECTED VIOLENCE INVOLVING OTHER KIDS IN GARDEN BLOOD. SHE IS ALWAYS HAUNTED BY WHAT HAPPENED MONTHS BEFORE DYING THE LAST DAY OF SCHOOL WHEN SH HELPED DROP IT DOWN AT THE HOUSE OF BLOUIN. ON THE LAST DAY OF SCHOOL, JUST MONTHS BEFORE YOUR DEATH, SHE HELPED DEPOSIT IT AT THE HOUSE OF BLOUIN >> SHE TAKEN ALL FOUR MEMBERS. SHE DIDN’T WANT TO GET OUT OF THE VAN. I CRIED. TO DISCOVER THAT IT WAS THE LAST TIME I WILL SEE HERE. KATHY: IN THE LAST FOUR YEARS, FIVE INVESTIGATIONS HAVE DISCOVERED THOUSANDS OF PAGES OF FILES DOCUMENTING ALLEGED NEGLIGENCE AND THE ABUSE OF MANY OTHER CHILDREN FOSTER IN THE FIELD OF BLOUIN FOR YEARS. THE STATE EVEN FOUND PROOF OF VIOLENCE BUT MAINTAINING CHILDREN. SUE AND HIS OLD BOYFRIEND HAVE BEEN ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY APPROVING TWO CHILDREN AS A RESULT OF OUR REPORTS, BUT THE SURVIVORS OF THIS HOUSE ARE FRUSTRATIZED BY THE SYSTEM THAT FAILED AND STILL TRAUMATIZED BY THE ABUSTILUS HABIT HOURS. >> THE PEOPLE WHO LOOKED AT THEM LIKE THESE PERFECT ANGELS SAVING CHILDREN, THEY DIDN’T DO THAT THEY DID EVERYONE THINK THEY WERE KATHY THERE WAS A LITTLE SERVICE: TAKEN FOR YOUR CHAN WEST OR – WORCESTER FUNERAL HOUSE. SEVERAL FOSTER CHILDREN AND BIOLOGICAL PARENTS ARE ASSISTED.

5 Investigation: a foster child died in a troubled foster home in Oxford in 1997

A severely disabled adolescent died in the care of foster parents who are at the center of a horrific investigation into child abuse that has been hidden for decades.

