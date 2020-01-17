Foster child died in troubled foster home in Oxford in 1997

A severely disabled adolescent died in the care of foster parents who are at the center of a horrific investigation into child abuse that has been hidden for decades. Thy Chan, 16, was living in the state-approved foster family of Susan and Raymond Blouin in Oxcford when Ray Blouin called 911 for help on August 17, 1997. Jessica French was another foster child at home – one of forty who cycled – and often responsible for looking after Chan and another disabled girl. She remembers that she was sick. “Someone took his temperature and it was very high, so they called the ambulance,” she told 5 investigators. “She ended up being stuck in her bed, she was so sick,” she added. “They waited too long to find out what was wrong.” Chan died of viral encephalitis a few days after being rushed to the UMass medical center, according to her death certificate. Her adoptive mother, Sue Blouin, was a nurse there and her death raises the question of whether she needed medical help sooner. She was sick for at least two days before calling this ambulance. The Frenchman remembers that Chan was crying and seemed to be in pain. “When you look at what happened to Thy, what comes to mind?” 5 Investigative reporter Kathy Curran asked Chan, “Pure negligence. No compassion,” said French. “I feel like she was taken to this house because … more money, there are other children who can take care of her, we are going to make her money. We can accommodate it, “said French. Teachers at Chaffee Elementary School in Oxford said that school staff had filed several reports of alleged neglect and abuse involving other children at the Blouins’ home. She is still haunted by what happened months before Chan’s death when, on the last day of school, she helped drop her off at the Blouins’ house. “We untied her wheelchair and took her to the ramp. She took everything for the members and stopped at the opening of the van and cried that she did not want to get out of the van”, said the former professor, who didn’t want to be identified. “Was it difficult for you?” asked Curran. “I cried then to find out it was the last time I was going to see her,” she said. “It is heartbreaking to know that you have these children who were taken out of bad circumstances and ultimately placed in worse circumstances.” In the past two years, 5 investigators have discovered thousands of pages of documents documenting neglect and Alleged abuse of many other foster children in La maison des Blouin for years. The state even found evidence of abuse, but continued to place children in it. Last year, Sue, Ray and Sue’s former boyfriend have been charged with sexually assaulting two of the children following our information, but survivors of this home are frustrated with the system that failed them and still traumatized by the horrific abuse , including some children locked in dog cages for hours, they say, occurred inside the walls of Blouin’s house. There was a small service organized for Chan at Worcester funeral home. Several of the children in care and their biological parents were present. Records show that the Blouin cremated Chan. His remains were given to Ray Blouin. “The people who saw them as these perfect angels saving children, they were not what they made everyone believe,” said French.

Jessica French was forced to care for two disabled children at the Blouin home in Oxford.

Thy Chan on an outing to the zoo.

Ray Blouin.

Susan Blouin.

