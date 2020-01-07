Fossil's Wear OS grows with Skagen Falster 3, more refreshed

Loading...

Wear OS as a platform is not in the best shape, but Fossil has released a lot of hardware in recent months. At CES 2020, the Skagen Falster 3 arrived alongside an abundance of refreshments from other Fossil watches, and I personally like a lot of them.

Skagen Falster 3: one of Wear OS best gets a much needed update

Let’s start with what’s new. The Skagen Falster line-up is one of my Fossil Group favorites and the Skagen Falster 3 will be launched in 2020. This watch has basically the same design as the Falster 2, but that is really a good thing. The Skagen 2 had an excellent design and the only thing that changes this model is that it is 1 mm larger, something that Fossil mentioned was actually based on customer feedback.

On the wrist, the Skagen Falster 3 looks as good as ever and is equally comfortable on smaller and larger wrists. Moreover, there has also been a renewal of the bands. The brown leather strap now has a silicone layer to combine style and comfort, and there is a very attractive blue strap that, despite being silicone, almost feels like fabric with its mesh texture.

Skagen is also pushing hard with a collaboration with X by KYGO, and there is a special edition version of the watch for that collaboration. However, there is not much else to that model, because it essentially comes with a special edition band and also has a slightly different black case.

The most important thing is that we are talking about performance. Skagen Falster 2 was a great watch, but unfortunately it missed the deadline with the next generation of chipsets for Wear OS. Now the package has been updated with a Snapdragon Wear 3100 and 1 GB RAM. Combined, these two upgrades make this watch feel much faster than before. This was the biggest that had to be corrected with this new model and I am glad it worked.

From now on, I think the Falster 3 might be my favorite in the Fossil Wear OS collection. It is also available today.

Diesel Fadelite: This is … something

Another new watch on CES 2020 is the Diesel Fadelite and … wow, it’s really something. This is certainly not for everyone, but the housing and strap of the Fadelite both have a transparent and / or transparent design. It is a very unique look in the field of Wear OS and to be honest I personally am not sure if I like the look or not.

But apart from that, the Diesel Fadelite is a pretty big problem for the brand. It is much cheaper than the Diesel Axial, the other Wear OS watch of the brand, but makes a number of sacrifices to get there. As Fossil explained to me, the choice to include 512 MB RAM versus 1 GB RAM is not only a matter of internal space, but also of lowering the price of these wearables, which contributes to the price of the Fadelite from $ 275 versus the Axial from $ 350 prize.

In terms of size, the Fadelite is also important for Diesel because, to be honest, it is not absolutely huge. The 43 mm case is much more universal for men and women, and something that people with smaller wrists can actually wear.

However, wearing the Fadelite is another story. I know this band is unique and looks cool, but the man doesn’t feel comfortable. The plastic material that feels almost cheaply sticks to the skin and is not easy to put on and take off. It is quite the look, but personally I don’t think I could wear that strap for more than a few hours.

Emporio Armani 3: A sleek new metal design

One of Fossil’s older Wear OS options that gets a renewal at CES is the Emporio Armani 3. Our own Damien Wilde reviewed the watch last year, and now it gets a new metal design. Using matte steel, the Armani 3 brings its very slim case design in a few new colors – I think the subtle blue depicted here is just to die for – and with a new metal band. That strap also uses the “butterfly” style of buckle.

Michael Kors: Super light aluminum and lots of pink

Michael Kors also gives a few of his watches a makeover. This first includes the Bradshaw 2, which has been given a new aluminum variant. The specifications are the same as the model we reviewed, but the new body material makes this watch incredibly light. To be honest, I felt like I was wearing an empty sleeve until the screen lit up.

The MKGO sports watch will also receive an update, now with two new bands and a pink body style.

Kate Spade Sport: Mint and white

Kate Spade also releases an update for his sports watch. The colors Mint and White will soon be available for the watch. Personally I really like the mint color.

Fossil Gen 5 and Sport: New appearance for the new year

Part of Fossil’s ‘Spring’ Wear OS collection, the Fossil Gen 5 and Sport, also received updates on CES this week. To be honest, I forgot to take pictures of these new models, but the new Garrett designs for Fossil Gen 5 are personally excellent and feel great on the pulse. The blue model is especially striking.

Fossil Sport also has several new colors that are all provided with “jelly” bands that are transparent. The lower abdomen of the watch itself receives the same treatment and I think it is a very nice appearance.

