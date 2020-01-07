Fossil Gen 5 receives Rose Gold, other new variants - 9to5Google

Loading...

The best Wear OS smartwatch that came on the market in 2019 was the Fossil Gen 5 and now it will get an update in the new year. At CES 2020, Fossil Gen 5 will get a Rose Gold color and also a new, more sporty variant.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

The updated Fossil line-up at CES 2020 includes upgrades to the Fossil Gen 5 as well as the Hybrid HR and the Fossil Sport.

To continue immediately, the updated Gen 5 line-up from Fossil now includes a stylish Rose Gold color variant. The design of the watch in this shade is identical, but it contains a new metal mesh strap that is not found on other variations of the watch.

In addition to the new Rose Gold color, Fossil Gen 5 also has a number of new sport variants. The new Garrett HR Gen 5 has the same specifications as the current Carlyle and Juliana models, but with a chunkier appearance that looks a bit firmer and sportier. There are black and gold options for this, as well as silver / black, silver / blue and red and gray / blue. This design will probably not be suitable for everyone, but I personally like it.

The Fossil Sport, announced at the end of 2018, will also have some new colors added to its line-up. These include two shades of pink, a new shade of blue, yellow and also a mint color. All these new colors are now for sale on the Fossil website.

More about Wear OS:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zx41NUbZYoc [/ embed]