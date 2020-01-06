Loading...

In December, the Penguins acquired the left wing Kevin Roy Florida Panthers in exchange for striker Ryan Haggerty.

The trade has accomplished two things. Moving Haggerty was a step towards getting Wilkes-Barre / Scranton under the AHL veteran limit. In the process, the Penguins were able to add a good, young attacker with some NHL experience to their credit.

Roy, 26, was the Ducks’ fourth round pick in 2012, drafted by the Lincoln Stars where he was teammates with Zach Aston-Reese. He spent the next four seasons at Northeastern University, where he was again teammates with Aston-Reese for three more years. He led Northeastern his senior season when the team won the Hockey East championship.

Roy, from Greenfield Park, Quebec, chose to take the college hockey route rather than play in the QMJHL.

“I’ve always been good at school,” Roy told me. “As a family, we couldn’t find any reason to just put the school aside. It was getting more and more popular, a lot of players were coming out of college and were successful at the NHL level. diploma in the back pocket, you never know what could happen or how long it lasts. It was never really an option to just put the school aside, so we combined the two and used hockey to use the best education possible and live your dream of playing hockey for a living. “

Roy went professional in 2016 and has spent the last three seasons in the Ducks organization. He has played 125 games with the AHL’s Ducks affiliate, the San Diego Gulls, scoring 31 goals and 57 assists. He made his NHL debut with the Ducks in 2017-18 and has played 25 NHL games this season, scoring six goals and one assist. He was limited to just three NHL games and 11 AHL games last season with an injury.

Roy signed with the Panthers over the summer and started the American League season with the Springfield Thunderbirds, where he scored four goals and 10 assists in 23 games. On December 17, he was traded to the Penguins and posted to Wilkes-Barre.

“I was very happy to join this organization, to have this great opportunity here with the Penguins,” Roy told me of his reaction to the trade.

Now that Roy has been in the organization for a few weeks, his first impressions of his new team are good.

“The organization is great,” he said. “It’s really welcoming, a very good configuration here. I think everything is there to succeed. It’s an organization that treats players very well and helps players find their game, to move towards the best league in the world. and find success in it. I think it’s very exciting. “

After eight games at Wilkes-Barre, Roy has a pass and is still looking for his first goal. He plays on the left side of the top line, alongside Andrew Agozzino and Anthony Angello.

Roy is described in various screening reports as having high speed and being an exceptional ferryman with good hockey IQ. By describing his own strengths, he highlights his vision and his art of playing.

“Offensively, I can make a lot of games. I can create space for my teammates, I can see the ice pretty well,” he said. “I’m good on the net, good hands to give me time and space to play.”

Roy is a little smaller at 5 feet 10 inches and 175 pounds. He thinks that his size, combined with his skating ability, can sometimes be an advantage.

“We can get into narrow areas,” he said. “If you’re small, it’s important to know where to be at the right time. Sometimes it’s harder to fight the bigger guys in front of the net and all that. If you time yourself well and you’re in the right place in front the net to get bounces and be good in front of the net is important. “

Since Roy has already tasted action in the NHL, he has the advantage of knowing exactly what he has to work on in his game to stay at that level.

“I think I am consistent every night and consistent across the three zones throughout the game,” said Roy. “Take care of the puck, and the rest will take care of itself if you play the right way.”

At the rate where the Penguins ‘attackers are dropping, it would not be out of the possibility for Roy to quickly find his way back to the NHL in the Penguins’ organization.

____________________

THE ROSTER MOVES

• Forward Graham knott was reassigned to Wheeling on January 2.

• Forward Thomas Di Pauli was recalled by Pittsburgh on January 3.

• Forward Cole cassels was sign to an AHL contract on January 4.

THE WOUNDS

• Forward Ben sexton is dealing with an upper body injury from the camp.

• Forward Kasper Bjorkqvist came out until May after suffering knee surgery, thus ending his season. He last played on October 19.

• Defender Zach Trotman left early on December 13 after being hit high. He has a head injury.

• Defender David Warsofsky last played on December 13 and has a groin injury.

THE NEWS

• Agozzino will be the Penguins representative at the AHL Star Classic this month. More about it here.

GAMES

• Dec. 31: against Springfield, 5-4 shootout loss

Sam Miletic opened the scoring at 7:38 of the first period with his seventh goal of the year, then Agozzino extended the lead 18 seconds later with his 12th. The Thunderbirds took the lead after goals from Hunting in Dryden and old penguins Paul Thompson and Ryan Haggerty. Jan Drozg tied the game in the last minute of the first period with a power play goal, his second in the AHL.

The Thunderbirds scored the only goal in the second period, and Di Pauli scored the only goal in the final frame to force extra time.

Jake Lucchini, Roy and Angello were all arrested during the shooting, and Casey DeSmith stopped one of the two Thunderbirds shooters facing.

Chase berger led the Penguins with 10 shots on target as they outscored the Thunderbirds 41-32.

DeSmith cashed in the loss with 27 saves on 31 shots.

The Penguins went 1 for 3 on the power play and 3 for 4 on the penalty spot.

• Jan. 3: against Hershey, 6-2 defeat

Agozzino opened the scoring at 6:53 of the first period with his 13th of the year, and the Bears tied the game seven minutes later.

The Bears scored four unanswered goals – one in power play – in the second period to take the lead.

Agozzino reduced the lead to three goals to 56 seconds in the first period with his second of the game and his 14th of the year, and the Bears sealed the victory with an empty net goal.

Angello led with five shots on goal while the Penguins and Bears each recorded 32 shots.

Dustin Tokarski started the match and was withdrawn after 28:46 when he allowed four goals on 18 shots. DeSmith – who was supposed to be traveling to Montreal at the time but couldn’t find his passport earlier today – finished the game and stopped 12 of 13 shots. Tokarski was credited with the loss.

The Penguins went 0-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty spot.

• January 4: against Springfield, 6-3 defeat

Miletic scored the only goal in the first period, his eighth of the year.

The Thunderbirds tied the game at 1:21 of the second period, and Adam Johnson resumed the Penguins’ lead with their fourth goal of the year. The Thunderbirds scored twice in the final two minutes of the period, the first of which came in power play.

Jordy BelleriveThe third goal of the year at 3:24 of the third period tied the game. The match collapsed in the latter half of the third period. The Thunderbirds scored at 12:26, ​​followed by another 1:50 later, followed by another goal 34 seconds later.

Angello again led the Penguins with five shots on goal as they outscored the Thunderbirds, 33-30.

DeSmith – from one night when he should have backed up in Montreal – was in the net for the entire game and suffered the loss with 24 saves on 30 shots.

The Penguins went 0 for 2 on the power play and 3 for 4 on the penalty spot.

THE LEADERS

• goals: Noesen, 14 in 22 games; Agozzino, 14 in 35 games

• assists: Agozzino, Miletic, 17 in 35 games

• Points: Agozzino, 31 in 35 games

• Percentage of savings: Tokarski, .938 in 11 games

• Goals against average: Tokarski, 1.65 in 11 games

THE COMBINATIONS

Kevin Roy – Andrew Agozzino – Anthony Angello

Andreas Martinsen – Chase Berger – Jan Drozg

Adam Johnson – Cole Cassels – Sam Miletic

Oula Palve – Jordy Bellerive – Jake Lucchini

Pierre-Olivier Joseph – Jon Lizotte

Niclas Almari – Macoy Erkamps

Matt Abt – Michael Kim

CLASSIFICATION

• After this week, the Penguins’ record is 17-14-3-2, fifth in the Atlantic division with eight teams.

• Power play is 17.6 percent, 16th in the 31-team league. The penalty is 79.6%, 24th in the league.

SCHEDULE

• The Penguins will have three home games this week. They will host the Charlotte Checkers (17-13-3) Wednesday, Hershey Bears (20-10-2-3) Friday and Hartford Wolf Pack (21-8-2-5) Saturday.

GOALS OF THE WEEK

Agozzino’s two goals against Hershey have reached their 29th birthday:

Johnson’s shot was great:

Bellerive’s shot went up and passed the goalkeeper:

THE PODCAST

• Matt Abt joined Nick Hart on the podcast:

To continue reading, log into your account: