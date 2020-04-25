Fortnite’s Astronomical Live performance Breaks Documents with More than 12.3 Million Concurrent Gamers

Epic Game titles collaborated with rapper Travis Scott to perform a virtual concert and according to the documented quantities, the entire celebration was a big good results.

Premiering yesterday, Travis Scott’s Astronomical live performance was a visible spectacle as a model new tune designed its debut. The total concert was a massive strike as Epic Video games has announced that the concert brought together above 12.3 concurrent players.

More than 12.3 million concurrent gamers participated dwell in Travis Scott’s Astronomical, an all-time document!

Capture an encore general performance in advance of the tour finishes: https://t.co/D7cfd2Vxcc

— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 24, 2020

Despite the fact that this wasn’t the 1st time Epic Online games put collectively a virtual concert, Travis Scott’s Astronomical was unquestionably one thing particular due to the recent problem with the coronavirus. The function introduced a slew of new content material to the recreation like brand new skins alongside other beauty merchandise to coincide with the concert.

If you missed out on the occasion and would like to knowledge it, the live performance will be obtaining a pair more reveals so be absolutely sure to examine out Epic Game’s stay program to partake in the party.

In related information, Fortnite’s Time 2 Chapter 2 has been delayed to a afterwards day because of to the present-day pandemic and how it influences function schedules. The superior news is, gamers have additional time to comprehensive challenges for the recent period.

Did you watch the celebration?

Supply: Epic Games Twitter