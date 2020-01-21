Fortnite x Tik Tok Dance Challenge allows users to submit their own emotes, the contest ends on January 24th

Epic Games has announced a new competition that users can take part in. This allows them to immortalize themselves in the game by submitting their own emote dance!

Yes, if you’re a Fortnite player, you know that emotes are a big deal because they’re as big as the skins. And with a wide range to choose from, Epic Games is opening the gates for fans to create some of their own! If you have a dance emote idea for Fortnite, all you have to do is record a video of yourself breaking into an original dance movement and then share your post on TikTok with the hashtag #EmoteRoyaleContest.

The competition begins on January 18 at 12:00 p.m. PST and runs until January 24 at 23:59 p.m. PST. All entries must be submitted during the competition period.

Check out the official description of Epic Games below:

Everyone on the dance floor!

Check out #EmoteRoyaleContest on TikTok to immortalize your best moves in Fortnite.

How does it work? Record a video of yourself breaking into an original dance move, then share your post on TikTok with the hashtag #EmoteRoyaleContest. The winning dance becomes an emote in Fortnite. The winner will also receive 25,000 V-Bucks and a Fortnite VIP giveaway package.

The competition begins on January 18 at 12:00 p.m. PST and runs until January 24 at 23:59 p.m. PST. All entries must be submitted during the competition period.

In similar news, Epic Games recently released its patch notes for the latest update for Fortnite. With the title v11.40, players will learn a number of new features, including derogatory, clickable L3 R3 buttons for mobile devices and some other notable features. However, the main part of the update focuses on the bug fixes, of which there are a lot. Here you will find all patch notes!

Fortnite can now be downloaded for free on all platforms. Are you planning to submit your emote for the competition? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Epic Games