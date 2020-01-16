Fortnite Update V11.40 Complete set of detailed patch notes; New functions and bug fixes highlighted

Epic Games has released a new update for their free Battle Royale title Fortnite: Chapter 2.

With the title v11.40, players will learn a number of new features, including derogatory, clickable L3 R3 buttons for mobile devices and some other notable features. However, the main part of the update focuses on bug fixes, of which there are a number.

If you’re looking for a specific fix, read the full patch notes below:

BATTLE ROYALE UPDATE – WHAT’S NEW IN V11.40?

01/15/2020

By The Fortnite Teamv11.40 is live for Battle Royale and contains the following changes:

We introduce: Sidegrading: The Heavy Assault Rifle returns. In non-competing playlists, you can now use upgrade machines to turn your assault rifle into a heavy assault rifle. UPDATE: We are aware that the sidegrading feature is included in competitor playlists. This is unintentional – the feature will be disabled in competitive playlists in our next major release.

Reduced material costs for upgrading weapons on upgrade machines.

The following items have been added to Battle Lab: Flint Knock Gun (Common and Unusual) Shockwave grenade pulse grenade

The iPad Pro (Release 2018) now supports 120 FPS.

Clickable thumbstick buttons (L3 and R3) can now be used on supported iOS controllers.

Troubleshooting:

The Star Wars achievements of the players have been resumed in the Legacy Chronicle.

Fixed an issue where the F key did not allow proper movement after the direction was reassigned.

Fixed an issue where editing was quick and players remained in edit mode.

If you fall into hiding, the crosshair of the repeating rifle no longer disappears.

Fixed an issue that caused “Visit different bus stops in one game” Remedy vs. Toxin Challenge did not track progress at some bus stops.

The Spectrum Contrail changes colors again during movement.

Additional improvements have been made to FPS loss and hitching on mobile devices.

Fixed an issue where mobile players would get stuck in the “Select Fire Mode” screen.

Fixed an issue where console players would not be able to go through the gift process if two-factor authentication was not enabled.

In related news, Fortnite is introduced with a new icon series that includes a number of new skins and equipment designs that are based on games, music, film, and fashion, according to Epic Games’ blog post. Apparently, Ninja is the first skin to be added to the icon series.

When you think of streaming, there are a few creators that probably come to mind, although the largest is probably Tyler Blevins or better known as Ninja. The streamer is known for its Fortnite gameplay, and with such a large following, it was only a matter of time before Ninja made its virtual debut in the popular, free-to-play video game title. Read the full article about the new icon series here!

Fortnite can now be downloaded for free on all platforms.

Source: Epic Games