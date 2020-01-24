Fortnite Season 2 confirmed for this February

Fortnite has been blown up and Epic Games ensures that the title is always up to date and updated with new seasons and chapters. It has released countless new items, skins, crossover events and characters to name a few. It’s clear that this popular Battle Royale title is not slowing down, and for fans who have played actively, Epic Games has confirmed that the second season will be delivered towards the end of February.

We don’t have a long wait to start season two. We know from the official Epic Games Fortnite website that Fortnite Season 2 will be released on February 20, 2020. Unfortunately, that’s all we do. I really know that there doesn’t seem to be any insight into what to expect in this new season. Instead, Epic Games keeps things secret, as the season 2 official statement says.

“Season 2 will be [empty] with several [empty] included. We still can’t tell you all of the secrets of next season. “

In other news from the official release, Epic Games mentioned that they are still working on the 11.50 update that Fortnite would bring to the Unreal Engine’s chaos physics system. They hope for a smooth release of the engine, but know that there will be some bumps along the way. As a result, they will provide the update to a small player base where they can monitor gameplay and fix any issues that arise before the update is released to everyone.

Now we can only wait and see what Season 2 brings to the table in late February. In the meantime, you can also enjoy the current season and possibly prepare for the next major change.

Source: Epic Games