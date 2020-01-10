Fortnite Remedy vs Toxin challenges: where to find Fortnite bus stops

Loading...

Fortnite battle royale recently saw the end of the Winterfest event and the regular weekly challenges. But the current season of Chapter 2 is still going on for another month, and Epic Games is not letting players hang because there are more challenges for players to complete.

Fortnite Remedy vs. Toxin challenge list

To bridge players to the end of season 2, players can complete new challenges this week in the form of the Remedy vs.. Toxin challenges. There are 10 new challenges to complete, many of which are unique and interesting.

Here is a full list of the new challenges that are available this week:

Visit three different food trucks

Earn three silver survival medals

Receive three SMG eliminations

Search seven boxes at historic locations

Achieve complete health and shields in two different competitions

Damage with a common, unusual and rare weapon in a single match

Do 2500 damage to enemy structures

Visit three different bus stops in one match

Get five weapon specialists by causing damage with weapons

Be the first to catch a fish, land off the battle bus or get an elimination in a competition

These challenges are worth completing because they offer a sweet reward that you can’t find anywhere else. One of those challenges is that players visit three different bus stops.

Fortnite bus stops challenge tips

For this challenge, players must visit three different bus stops in one match. Fortunately, however, there are many bus stops that you can find relatively close to each other. It is highly recommended that players use Team Rumble mode. It offers a lot of time to look for bus stops, there are respawns in case you die and there aren’t many enemies to deal with.

However, this is a difficult task, so we understand if you find it difficult to arrange them all yourself. If this is the case, find a few friends, enable the Party Assist feature and let them help you visit them all.

Fortnite bus stops locations

There are bus stop locations all over the map. The map above shows our recommendations for the spots, but there are many more. The general rule of thumb is to look at main roads and near the entrances of major named locations.

Our recommendations are based on two places – one in the north and the other in the south – each with three bus stops that are very close together. It should not take much time to visit all three in one match.

Sweaty Sands bus stop

The Sweaty Sands bus stop is at the eastern entrance to the city, right next to the main road that leads to Salty Springs.

Pleasant Park bus stop

The Pleasant Park bus stop is on the southern main road that leads just outside the city.

Salty Springs bus stop

The Salty Springs bus stop is at the north entrance of the city, right in front of the gas station.

Misty Meadows bus stops

Misty Meadows is the best place to go if you are on the south side of the map. This location has three separate bus stops, just enough to meet this challenge.

The first is on the far left between this and Slurpy Swamp. Here the main road from Misty Meadows starts to go north and there is a bridge to cross.

The second bus stop Misty Meadows is located to the east of the first and is located at the left entrance of the city. It is just outside the city and hard to miss. The third bus stop is on the opposite side of the eastern road just before the bridge.

Fortnite bus stops challenge reward

If you’ve played the weekly challenges in Chapter 2, Season 1, you’re probably familiar with the rewards this week. The toxin remedies will give you the same reward for all challenges.

For each challenge you get 52,000 experience to reach layer 100. This is great for players who are still trying to maximize the maximum combat pass. If you can complete this challenge and others to complete nine challenges, you will also receive the purple option for the toxin remedy.

