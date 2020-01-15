Fortnite for iOS updated with improved joystick support and 120 FPS gameplay on iPad Pro

Fortnite continues to be one of the most popular games of the moment, and Epic Games today announced new features for players who have an iPhone or iPad. A new update to the iOS version of the game improves compatibility with joysticks and also adds 120 FPS gameplay on compatible devices for the first time.

The joysticks were already compatible with Fortnite on iOS, which includes the Xbox One S and PlayStation 4 controllers, but players can now also fully use the clickable buttons on the controller (L3 and R3). In addition to the new functionality, the update brings something that certainly improves the gameplay for iPad users.

Fortnite is now taking full advantage of Apple’s A12X Bionic chip on the 3rd generation iPad Pro to increase graphics frame rates. Previously limited to 60 FPS, users of the latest iPad Pro models can now play the game with up to 120 FPS, thanks to ProMotion technology behind the screen. This makes animations extremely fluid, as images are displayed at twice the normal rate.

It’s amazing to see this possibility on a portable device like the iPad Pro, since it usually takes a powerful computer to achieve higher frame rates in games like this. It shows that Apple-designed processors and GPUs can beat desktop processors used in computers and laptops like the MacBook Pro for certain tasks.

Epic Games has released a list of everything that has changed in the latest version of the game, available here.

Fortnite is available for free on the App Store and is compatible with devices running the A8X chip and later.

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOrRTZDujAA (/ integrated)