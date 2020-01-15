Fortnite: Chapter 2 - The Best Ways to Earn XP and Get Faster

If you want to be your stylish self at Fortnite, you should activate this EP to earn the best costumes, emotes, gliders, and more. It’s all about these awesome customization items that will unlock if you’re a Battle Pass subscriber, but you won’t get everything unless you play and collect tons (and tons) of XP every week.

Chapter 2 made some improvements to the way XP is earned in the game. In general, it seems like you have to play a lot more to get enough XP to unlock everything in the Battle Pass. Reaching a top level is not something a casual player can do more – you have to be strategic.

Here is the good news. You don’t have to be a top player to earn tons of XP. You don’t even have to be that good. As long as you can survive a long time or work with a team, there are many ways to earn XP without getting these big 10-kill wins.

Fortnite: Battle Royale guides:

Everything new explained in chapter 2 Map, Fishing, Gunsmithing | How to upgrade weapons | Gunsmith Station Guide | How To Fish | Best Loot Spots, Fishing Rod Locations & More How To Reduce Delay And Improve Performance | Tweaks Guide | The mythical goldfish is real and does massive damage to secret weapon leaders Konami Code Easter Egg Mini Game

The basics: mastering challenges, missions and medals

There are three basic activities that you can use to earn a lot of XP on your own or with a team. Regardless of what you’re doing, you’ll likely complete some of these bonus jobs, and they’re all worth fat XP stacks. Challenges, missions and medals,

Challenges are special activities – and new ones are added every day. You can reset a challenge per day if you get a challenge that absolutely stops, like when you get a high rank in Solo. Be sure to sign up daily, review your challenges, and identify the top three you want to complete.

The real XP come in the form of missions. Missions are weekly activities that everyone can participate in – yes, even if you don’t have a Battle Pass, you can complete missions. Missions are a series of challenges – you get 52,000 XP for each mission you complete. That’s a total 520,000 XP per week. Completing this is a big deal.

Medals are the last and they are just tiny XP improvements that you get by reaching milestones. There’s nothing special here, and you don’t have to follow them. You get them automatically when you play. Now that we’ve got the basics down, let’s look at real meat.

This is how you earn the most XP per game

Completing mission challenges is a great way to earn XP, but you can’t manage them. When your missions are done for the week, they are done. If you want to collect a lot of XP per game, you have to do the following steps.

Most matches are approximate 3k XP, Find out how to do more here.

Earn medals, a day pass and recharge your XP bar x3.75 XP bonus , All together, and a mediocre match can still earn you 33k XP ,

, All together, and a mediocre match can still earn you , High kill rounds are not worth the effort if you build alone. Stay alive to earn Survival XP, use your pickaxe to manage material, and build a lot of senseless things that are far from fighting. That way you get more XP, even if it’s boring.

If you want to get faster and easier kills, jump into a team rumble game. You can get more kills and assists and have a lot of time to build – which actually helps your team!

Join friends in the Rumble team to get an XP boost. Just add people from the match you worked with and keep playing with them. You earn more XP faster.

Having the Battle Pass gives you even more ways to earn XP. So if you want to get up quickly and get the most out of it, you probably want to get the money out for the current season. You will get your money’s worth if you want to play that much.