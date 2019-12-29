Fortnite Blizzards can indicate upcoming card changes

Loading...

Blizzards appear in most Fortnite game modes – and although the snowstorms seem random, they can indicate upcoming changes.

The Fortnite map is covered with snow during the winter months. But this year, Epic Games decided to make things a bit harder for players by hitting them with fully blown snowstorms. The snowstorms appear without warning and bring darkness, whistling winds and lots of snow. This makes it difficult for players to look beyond a short distance for them, which can be good or bad for players.

They only take a few minutes to disappear, but the snowstorms can create interesting situations. Because there are no signs of a snowstorm coming in, players in the middle of a fight can suddenly see themselves with limited visibility. Meanwhile, some players are waiting for the snowstorms to take artistic screenshots.

Everything new in Fortnite is usually tied to an upcoming change and players believe that the same applies to the snowstorms. Speculation is already rampant on Reddit, with a user named OutcastMunkee, indicating that there may be story implications, because the Chaos Rising loading screen has a weather front on the monitors.

Last year Fortnite added ice elements, including a floating ice ball and a giant ice cube. This was followed by the Ice King event, which unleashed monsters on the snow-covered map. Do the snowstorms know that the Ice King will soon be returning to Fortnite, or will there be another card change?

In the meantime, Fortnite players can focus on Winterfest 2019, a temporary holiday event that offers new challenges. One of these challenges is to dance for five holiday trees that are placed on different locations on the map.

Our Winterfest guide provides information about the locations of the holiday trees to help players complete the challenge of unlocking a special Bundle Up emote. Players must pack the Winterfest challenges as quickly as possible because it is not clear what the snowstorms in Fortnite can predict.

