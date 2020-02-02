‘Fortnite’ becomes esport for high school, university. This is how it works

Gwen Olson
Fortnite – one of the world’s most popular video games – is now a high school and college sport and marks another moment of growth for the Battle Royale game.

What happened: PlayVS, a Los Angeles startup, has joined Epic Games to create a competitive Fortnite competition for high school students and students, TechCrunch reports.

  • The competitive competition offers high school and university gamers.
  • This is the first time that PlayVS has become involved at college level.

conferences: The high school division will have six conferences that fit in time zones, including Eastern, Central, Mountain, Pacific, Alaska, and Hawaii, according to The Washington Post.

  • The college level has one conference.
  • The conferences all have one champion of an event.

The season: Interested gamers can register at the high school level on 17 February. The eight-week season begins on February 26, according to The Washington Post.

  • College registration starts February 25. The season starts on March 4.

How the game works: According to The Washington Post, players in the duo version of Fortnite will compete against other duos in their conference. The teams play for two hours during a maximum of seven games. You earn points for the week.

  • Victory Royale gives you 10 points.
  • Second or third place gives you 7 points.
  • Fourth to seventh place gives you five points.
  • Eighth to 12th place gives you three points.
  • Elimination gives you a point.

What is PlayVS?: The company brings esports to high school by creating competitions that, according to TechCrunch, look like baseball, basketball or football.

  • High schools work with PlayVS by paying $ 64 per player and then compete with neighboring schools in the competition. It is the first year free for registered users.
  • PlayVS works with game publishers, making them an official competition that may last longer. For example, Epic Games can close other competing Fortnite competitions on a whim. But PlayVS would stay because it works exclusively with the publisher, TechCrunch reports.
  • PlayVS already has a similar competition for Rocket League, which is owned by Psyonix, which is owned by Epic Games, per VentureBeat.

