‘Fortnite’ becomes esport for high school, university. This is how it works

Fortnite – one of the world’s most popular video games – is now a high school and college sport and marks another moment of growth for the Battle Royale game.

What happened: PlayVS, a Los Angeles startup, has joined Epic Games to create a competitive Fortnite competition for high school students and students, TechCrunch reports.

The competitive competition offers high school and university gamers.

This is the first time that PlayVS has become involved at college level.

conferences: The high school division will have six conferences that fit in time zones, including Eastern, Central, Mountain, Pacific, Alaska, and Hawaii, according to The Washington Post.

The college level has one conference.

The conferences all have one champion of an event.

The season: Interested gamers can register at the high school level on 17 February. The eight-week season begins on February 26, according to The Washington Post.

College registration starts February 25. The season starts on March 4.

How the game works: According to The Washington Post, players in the duo version of Fortnite will compete against other duos in their conference. The teams play for two hours during a maximum of seven games. You earn points for the week.

Victory Royale gives you 10 points.

Second or third place gives you 7 points.

Fourth to seventh place gives you five points.

Eighth to 12th place gives you three points.

Elimination gives you a point.

What is PlayVS?: The company brings esports to high school by creating competitions that, according to TechCrunch, look like baseball, basketball or football.