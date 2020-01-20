Fort Bragg paratroopers killed in Afghanistan remembered their victim

Two paratroopers from Fort Bragg, who were killed in Afghanistan this month, are being remembered for their leadership and mission.

Staff Sgt.Ian Paul McLaughlin of Newport News, Virginia, and Pfc. Miguel Angel Villalon of Joliet, Illinois, was killed on January 11 by an improvised explosive device. They were both assigned to Company B, 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division.

Maj. Gen. James Mingus, the commander of the 82, said the two paratroopers represent the best in the nation and the army. Col. Art Sellers, commander of the brigade, said McLaughlin and Villalon responded to the nation’s call to be safe on the road.

McLaughlin’s mother, Glenna Carroll, told a television station in Virginia that her son had left four children behind. She said he would be remembered as a dedicated father, husband and son.

“It’s a huge loss for all of us,” said Carroll. “His whole world was his children and his wife.”

McLaughlin had served his country bravely, his mother said.

“It is devastating and I will do anything to share his memory. And I know that her mother will do it too, because I know that he is also the light of her life,” said Carroll. “It makes me sad, but I’ll do everything I can to make sure they know everything about him and how much he loved them.”

Fort Bragg officials said a funeral procession for McLaughlin would be moved from Fort Bragg to Lafayette Funeral Home in Fayetteville on Saturday morning.

The city of Aurora, Illinois, wrote in a post on their Facebook page about Villalon’s death as a “heartbreaking loss”. Army Veteran Mayor Richard C. Irvin said Villalon wanted to change the world.

“Unfortunately, Miguel made the ultimate sacrifice when he saved our freedom from the front,” said Irvin. “The city of lights seems much darker because of this loss.”

George Allen taught Villalon at East Aurora High School. Villalon was the captain of the Physical Fitness Team and a member of the drill team in the Navy Junior ROTC program, said Allen, who was a teacher on the program for 18 years.

“He was a calm, humble leader,” said Allen.

Allen said he was not surprised that Villalon joined the army. Villalon has the self-discipline, self-confidence, and self-confidence that the military needs, Allen said.

“He would have been successful in everything he did,” said Allen, who had served in the Navy for 24 years and retired as the top staff officer.

If the JROTC were to run a charitable project and need volunteers, Villalon’s hand would be the first to go up, Allen said. If the instructor needed 10 volunteers, Villalon hired 15 and politely asked if the other five could attend.

Allen said Villalon was serving with heart.

“He wasn’t looking for another rank or award,” said Allen. “He wanted to be helpful and part of the team.”

Villalon is respectful and good-natured, said Allen. If Villalon got a job, he would get it right, the teacher said.

“This nation is looking for heroes,” said Allen. “Look no further than Miguel Villalon.”

