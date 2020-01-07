Forster: Australians live at the forefront of climate change

Loading...

A tree burns from the inside out for hours after the fire front was over on January 5, 2020 in Bundanoon, Australia.

Brett Hemmings / Getty Images

The following is taken from a letter from Anne Forster, a former Ottawa resident, to her Canadian friends. She lives in Australia.

I have received so many messages from you in recent days; you must receive the dramatic news and video from the horror scenes in the southeast. Please accept this letter to all of you:

I gave my family face masks for Christmas and room purifiers. People in the cities of Australia are concerned about the long-term effects of smoke; people in the regions fight fires and lose their homes. It is surreal.

If you place a map of Australia on Canada, the fires cover the equivalent of a crescent of Prince Edward Island along the southern parts of Newfoundland, Quebec and Ontario, missing out on major metropolitan centers and once again being hit by Winnipeg and Calgary. These are our rich agricultural areas, dairies, fishing villages, snow lands, ski areas and cottage areas, where artisans, organic farmers and creatives live in beautiful bush and coastal villages, with isolated, unspoilt beaches. Surrounded by dense national parks. The entire area is full of nature and pensioners live there.

We have friends in some of the threatened areas and keep in touch with them while studying the fire cards. I have the ABC emergency services running continuously in the background; we all live in a state of heightened fear on behalf of others. I woke up this morning with relatively cool temperatures and clear air, but I see a terrible movie from the southeast. It’s a crazy scene, how can this happen on such a huge scale?

There has been a terrible loss of animals and habitat. The fires have sucked up thousands of birds that have been dumped at sea and now wash ashore on the beach: small finches, kookaburras, parrots, cockatoos and lyrebirds. It is such a terrible view of the country. The land animals have lost their habitat and food; koalas, rose, field mice, quokkas are dead. It’s just awful. The roads are lined with animal carcasses.

The incredible sense of community to help each other has received much attention, but charities are overwhelmed by too many things. The fundraising of celebrities, sports stars, teams and individuals, including huge contributions from abroad, kicks in and surpasses anything that the Australian federal government has been able to take out of its hat. Our Prime Minister began to deal with this crisis in the background and has difficulty restoring his balance.

Rural Fire Service volunteers (RFS) and Fire and Rescue NSW officers (FRNSW) contain a small forest fire that closed off the Princes Highway south of Ulladulla, Australia, January 5, 2020.

STRINGER /

REUTERS

I felt really helpless when I heard that the two men killed on Kangaroo Island were a young plastic surgeon, a specialist in hand injuries and his father, an experienced pilot in the bush. The fires are relentless, we see no end. There is no soaked rain in sight and the flames can burn for months.

We have built our beautiful new house in the bush, we live in the canopy and can walk to the water. We live on the southern edge of the suburbs and look across the bay to the Royal National Park, about five hundred meters away. We have the snakes ready, but we no longer feel safe knowing that embers can fly over the bay. However, if we were not protected, you should say that the city of Sydney was on fire. We live just a few blocks from Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s house.

We pray for the vulnerable and feel helpless for the thousands of people left behind without houses, clothing, possessions, businesses, livestock, feed, fences, schools and heritage high streets, limited power and communication, fresh water and clean air, no songbirds and months of reconstruction and dealing with loss and trauma. Mobile networks were switched off, no electricity to pump gas, no ATMs, roads were blocked, air was not breathing, nursing homes were evacuated and more.

We are at the forefront of climate change, have ignored the warnings, and our Pacific neighbors have failed. This is large enough to encourage people to take action, but not fast enough.

Anne Forster lives in Lilli Pilli, a suburb of Sydney, Australia.

