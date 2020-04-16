Formula E is one step closer to escorting the entire season

Image: Formula E

The FIA ​​open race series is open for the 2019-20 season. Beginning in November, the riders have already completed 5 championship stages, but with Thursday’s announcement that all races in May and June have been suspended indefinitely, there are only two weeks left in the calendar.

In January, we first mentioned that Coronavirus threatened to cancel once in China, but we had no way of knowing that we would be in this position only three months later. By the time the Sanya ePrix was first in danger, the series had dragged out in Rome, Paris, Seoul, Jakarta and Berlin.

The next race weekend on the calendar is New York City on July 11, which for obvious reasons seems a bit more unattainable at the moment. The virus continues to spread in New York, with the state reporting 8,400 new cases of covid-19 as of today’s writing. The threat of outreach does not seem to disappear gradually, and it certainly will not be in any position to take on such a massive event for the summer.

With New York out of the picture, the next viable option is the London race set for the weekend of July 25th. This is a doubleheader, which will get the series up to 7 wins in the 2019-20 season. To be considered an FIA world champion, they must have won eight.

If the season is closed with only 5 laps to go, DS Techeetah’s António Félix Costa will be the winner of the championship with 67 points over Mitch Evans of Jaguar on 56 points. If that happens, then Costa will be awarded the Formula E championship, but he won’t technically go down in history as the FIA ​​World Champion.

In a statement made Thursday afternoon, Formula E had this to say:

July has now become the month of the yellow flag, with the opportunity to host events or plan victories that remain open if the coronavirus situation settles.

Aim to get back to racing just beforehand, but our priority in all decision-making processes must be the health and safety of our staff and the entire Formula E community of teams, producers, partners, drivers and fans, as well as the citizens. and residents of the cities in which we tour.

We are evaluating all options available to end the season with the highest number of reasons possible. This contingency planning continues to uncover stage races behind closed doors, utilizing permanent track facilities, introducing new double cabins and extending the season beyond its original end date.

This season has many promises with new additions from Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. The first five rounds featured an incredible combination of racing and saw five different winners. It was great to watch, and while I hope it continues, I’m less optimistic about the day.

Certainly, the 2019-20 season has a good handle on extending the championship later in the year. While the last race of the season is currently scheduled for late July, the 2020-21 season is not expected to begin until the November minimum. Maybe the series can find somewhere to run a spectator-less race later this year, but that seems like a tough task by 2020.

I have already lost hope of the end of the 2019-20 season. They are not far from losing hope for the 2020-21 season. My favorite racing series has been running for now. I hope we can bounce back when we get to whatever will be the new normal.

In the meantime, let me be the first to congratulate António Félix from the Portuguese Coast for having the Formula E season 6 champion. You know, provisionally.

