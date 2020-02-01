Formula E is evolving

Image: FIA Formula E

On Thursday evening, the Formula E tweeted the above image by teasing the “Gen 2 Evo” chassis, which is expected to be a facelifted aerokit for the Spark SRT05e chassis. This should be the car used for season seven (2020/21) and should run until the end of season eight before Gen 3 is introduced.

It may not seem like much, but there are a few takeaway meals from this teaser image. First, the Gen 2 Evo will have open wheels again, which will remove the wheel surrounds from the front wheels. Furthermore, it seems that the front wing of the car will not protrude as far as the nose sound as it currently does. It is difficult to see from the corner, but it seems that the nose cone can also be aimed at a sharper angle.

Last summer it was argued that a so-called gen 2.5 update would get a weaker front end for ‘self-punishing’ drivers because they were too aggressive with the proverbial chrome horn. Given some antics on display at the most recent ePrix in Santiago, Chile, this will be a welcome change for many.

For reference: this is where the current spec car looks, this is the 99X Electric from Porsche.

The new Evo car will be officially launched on February 4. I look forward to the aero updates and a car that rewards a more subtle approach to overtaking. I personally think that the current car is currently one of the best looking racing cars in the world, and fittingly strange for a series that is trying to be the future.

It is already great racing, but this will make drivers think twice about a dive bomb on the inside. That’s only good.

.