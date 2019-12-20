Formula E-cars of the next generation are becoming lighter and more powerful

Loading...

Formula E is preparing for a revision for the 2022/2023 season with the introduction of Gen3 cars, which will be faster and lighter than ever.

According to electrive, recently published technical tenders from the FIA ​​reveal that the new cars retain rear mounted electric motors such as the current cars, but also contain a secondary electric motor on the front axle. However, this second engine will only be used for energy recovery, not for deployment, meaning that Gen3 cars remain rear wheel drive.

The cars themselves will be slightly smaller with a length of 5,000 mm and a width of 1,700 mm. The total weight including the driver will also be reduced from the current 900 kg (1,984 lbs) to 780 kg (1,719 lbs), with almost 100 kg (220 lbs) of this weight saving from a much lighter battery.

Read also: Porsche brings Electric 99X Racer to LA ahead of Formula E debut

Also new for the Formula E 2022/2023 season is the introduction of high-speed charging during races. During the first few seasons of Formula E drivers had to change cars in the middle of the race. The batteries have become larger since 2018 and can now last a whole race. For season 9 of the championship, pit stops return with ultra-fast loading.

There are two powertrain scenarios considered by the FIA. In the first, the power would be limited to 300 kW (402 hp) during the race and 350 kW (470 hp) during qualifying or when the attack mode and fan boost were enabled. In the second scenario, the racing power would be limited to 250 kW (335 hp) and the qualifying capacity limited to 300 kW (402 hp).

A cost ceiling for $ 380,000 cars, excluding battery and manufacturer parts, could also be implemented.

The FIA ​​will complete the rules for the Formula E season 2022/2023 in June 2020.

PHOTO GALLERY

more photo & # 39; s …