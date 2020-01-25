Formula E 2019/20 on TV: racing calendar, UK times, BBC, Eurosport

Formula E returns to its biggest season to date with 14 races over eight months and ends with two epic road races in London.
Defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne was the first driver to win multiple titles in 2019 after winning the championship in a row.
British duo Sam Bird and Alex Sims triumphed in the first two races, but who will challenge them the next time Formula E arrives in Chile?
RadioTimes.com offers you the full Formula E seasonal calendar for 2020, including key dates, viewing information, and more.
Formula E on TV: 2019/20 racing calendar
Race 4: Mexico City ePrix, Mexico
Date: Saturday February 15, 2020
Race 5: Marrakech ePrix, Morocco
Date: Saturday February 29, 2020
Race 6: Sanya ePrix, China
Date: Saturday March 21, 2020
Race 7: Rome ePrix, Italy
Date: Saturday April 4, 2020
Race 8: Paris ePrix, France
Date: Saturday April 18, 2020
Race 9: Seoul ePrix, South Korea
Date: Sunday 3rd May 2020
Race 10: Jakarta ePrix, Indonesia
Date: Saturday June 6, 2020
Race 11: Berlin ePrix, Germany
Date: Sunday June 21, 2020
Race 12: New York City ePrix, United States
Date: Saturday, July 11, 2020
Race 13: London ePrix, United Kingdom
Date: Saturday July 25, 2020
Race 14: London ePrix, United Kingdom
Date: Sunday July 26, 2020
How to watch Formula E on TV and live stream
The BBC broadcasts every race live for free on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website.
In addition, two races – in Marrakech and Rome – will be broadcast live on BBC terrestrial television.
Eurosport will report on races on its channels and in the online player.
If you want to access Eurosport Player directly, it costs £ 6.99 a month or £ 39.99 a year.
Formula E results
Race 1: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia
Winner: SAM BIRD (Envision Virgin Racing)
Race 2: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia
Winner: ALEX SIMS (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)
Race 3: Santiago ePrix, Chile
Winner: MAX GUNTHER (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)