Formula E 2019/20 on TV: racing calendar, UK times, BBC, Eurosport

Formula E returns to its biggest season to date with 14 races over eight months and ends with two epic road races in London.

Defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne was the first driver to win multiple titles in 2019 after winning the championship in a row.

British duo Sam Bird and Alex Sims triumphed in the first two races, but who will challenge them the next time Formula E arrives in Chile?

RadioTimes.com offers you the full Formula E seasonal calendar for 2020, including key dates, viewing information, and more.

Formula E on TV: 2019/20 racing calendar

Race 4: Mexico City ePrix, Mexico

Date: Saturday February 15, 2020

Race 5: Marrakech ePrix, Morocco

Date: Saturday February 29, 2020

Race 6: Sanya ePrix, China

Date: Saturday March 21, 2020

Race 7: Rome ePrix, Italy

Date: Saturday April 4, 2020

Race 8: Paris ePrix, France

Date: Saturday April 18, 2020

Race 9: Seoul ePrix, South Korea

Date: Sunday 3rd May 2020

Race 10: Jakarta ePrix, Indonesia

Date: Saturday June 6, 2020

Race 11: Berlin ePrix, Germany

Date: Sunday June 21, 2020

Race 12: New York City ePrix, United States

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2020

Race 13: London ePrix, United Kingdom

Date: Saturday July 25, 2020

Race 14: London ePrix, United Kingdom

Date: Sunday July 26, 2020

How to watch Formula E on TV and live stream

The BBC broadcasts every race live for free on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

In addition, two races – in Marrakech and Rome – will be broadcast live on BBC terrestrial television.

Eurosport will report on races on its channels and in the online player.

If you want to access Eurosport Player directly, it costs £ 6.99 a month or £ 39.99 a year.

Formula E results

Race 1: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia

Winner: SAM BIRD (Envision Virgin Racing)

Race 2: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia

Winner: ALEX SIMS (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)

Race 3: Santiago ePrix, Chile

Winner: MAX GUNTHER (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)