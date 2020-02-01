Formula E 2019/20 on TV: racing calendar, British times, BBC, Eurosport

Formula E returns for its biggest season so far with a bumper 14 races spread over eight months, culminating in a few epic street races in London.

Defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne is the first driver to win multiple titles in 2019 after winning back-to-back championships.

The British duo Sam Bird and Alex Sims triumphed in the first two races, but who will challenge them when Formula E arrives in Chile?

RadioTimes.com offers you the full Formula E season calendar for 2020 below, including important dates, viewing habits and more.

Formula E on TV: racing calendar 2019/20

Race 4: Mexico City ePrix, Mexico

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2020

Race 5: Marrakech ePrix, Morocco

Date: Saturday, February 29, 2020

Race 6: Sanya ePrix, China

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2020

Race 7: Rome ePrix, Italy

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2020

Race 8: Paris ePrix, France

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2020

Race 9: Seoul ePrix, South Korea

Date: Sunday 3 May 2020

Race 10: Jakarta ePrix, Indonesia

Date: Saturday, June 6, 2020

Race 11: Berlin ePrix, Germany

Date: Sunday, June 21, 2020

Race 12: New York City ePrix, United States

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2020

Race 13: London ePrix, United Kingdom

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2020

Race 14: London ePrix, United Kingdom

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2020

How to view Formula E on TV and live stream

BBC will broadcast every race live for free on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

In addition, two races – in Marrakesh and Rome – will be shown live on BBC terrestrial TV.

Eurosport will report on races on their channels and online player.

If you want direct access to the Eurosport Player, it costs £ 6.99 per month or £ 39.99 per year.

Formula E results

Race 1: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia

Winner: SAM BIRD (Envision Virgin Racing)

Race 2: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia

Winner: ALEX SIMS (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)

Race 3: Santiago ePrix, Chile

Winner: MAX GUNTHER (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)