Formula E 2019/20 on TV: racing calendar, British times, BBC, Eurosport

Formula E returns for its biggest season so far with a bumper 14 races spread over eight months, culminating in a few epic street races in London.
Defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne is the first driver to win multiple titles in 2019 after winning back-to-back championships.
The British duo Sam Bird and Alex Sims triumphed in the first two races, but who will challenge them when Formula E arrives in Chile?
RadioTimes.com offers you the full Formula E season calendar for 2020 below, including important dates, viewing habits and more.
Formula E on TV: racing calendar 2019/20
Race 4: Mexico City ePrix, Mexico
Date: Saturday, February 15, 2020
Race 5: Marrakech ePrix, Morocco
Date: Saturday, February 29, 2020
Race 6: Sanya ePrix, China
Date: Saturday, March 21, 2020
Race 7: Rome ePrix, Italy
Date: Saturday, April 4, 2020
Race 8: Paris ePrix, France
Date: Saturday, April 18, 2020
Race 9: Seoul ePrix, South Korea
Date: Sunday 3 May 2020
Race 10: Jakarta ePrix, Indonesia
Date: Saturday, June 6, 2020
Race 11: Berlin ePrix, Germany
Date: Sunday, June 21, 2020
Race 12: New York City ePrix, United States
Date: Saturday, July 11, 2020
Race 13: London ePrix, United Kingdom
Date: Saturday, July 25, 2020
Race 14: London ePrix, United Kingdom
Date: Sunday, July 26, 2020
How to view Formula E on TV and live stream
BBC will broadcast every race live for free on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website.
In addition, two races – in Marrakesh and Rome – will be shown live on BBC terrestrial TV.
Eurosport will report on races on their channels and online player.
If you want direct access to the Eurosport Player, it costs £ 6.99 per month or £ 39.99 per year.
Formula E results
Race 1: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia
Winner: SAM BIRD (Envision Virgin Racing)
Race 2: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia
Winner: ALEX SIMS (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)
Race 3: Santiago ePrix, Chile
Winner: MAX GUNTHER (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)