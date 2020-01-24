Formula 1 is committed to reducing costs by having teams build an additional car for the three-day tire test

From the 2021 season, Formula 1 will maintain a strict cost ceiling for the ten teams involved in the sport. Traditionally, the teams that spend the most are the teams that do the best. By reducing the maximum amount, the series hopes to close the gap between the leaders and the backers. This commitment to reducing team costs has the potential to change the sport from top to bottom. Or things stay the way they are.

The new regulations for 2021 include the change from 13-inch wheels to a comparatively massive 18-inch wheel package for the cars. Of course, this has its own technical problems to solve, and testing is really the best way to get the data. All of this goes without saying, but it seems insane that each of the ten teams has agreed to explicitly manufacture a “mule chassis” for a three-day 18-inch tire test in Abu Dhabi after the 2020 season is over.

These mule carriages are based on the 2020 chassis design, but have been modified to work properly with the larger 18-inch wheel and the new Pirelli rubber with shorter side walls. The test requirements stipulate that teams must drive the 18-inch tires for at least one day and a young driver must drive the candidate for at least one day. There will be no in-season tests throughout the 2020 season. This is a comfort that these teams will have in terms of cost. Apart from the fact that there are 22 races in the F1 season, more than ever before.

“We have big plans for this year,” said Pirelli Motorsport Director Mario Isola to Autosport. “It is very positive that all 10 teams have confirmed that they will build a mule car for testing this year.

“Also because that means that we have three test days in Abu Dhabi [at the end of the season] and all teams are equipping the car with 18-inch tires. [That is] a good validation of the product that we plan to launch in 2021. Since Abu Dhabi is in late November, early December. So if adjustments are needed, we have some time. Not much, because then Australia is in mid-March and the test in Barcelona is February.

“It is very positive that we have all 10 teams driving the mule car so that they are all on the same level – not an advantage for anyone.”

The cost of this test will surely help everyone get equal when we start the 2021 season. Williams thanks you for considering reducing these costs.