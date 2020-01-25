Former WWE superstar Boogeyman recently teased a showdown with The Fiend. Photo credit: WWE

It’s been years since he was in the ring for WWE, but former superstar Boogeyman could come back, this time for The Fiend.

The bizarre superstar, known for eating a handful of living worms in the ring, might be ready for a surprising appearance this Sunday with the 2020 Royal Rumble Pay-per-View. Based on a current teaser, he has a superstar that he keeps an eye on.

Has Boogeyman annoyed a showdown with The Fiend?

At the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV, the 30-man match still has a number of places open to participants. In the past rumble matches, there were superstars from the past who appeared in the match. This included Boogeyman, who dealt with Bray Wyatt in the match.

He showed up as a surprise number 7 participant in the 2015 edition of the Royal Rumble. He and Wyatt would have a cool segment in which the two quirky characters studied each other before Wyatt achieved the quick elimination.

On Thursday (January 23) Boogeyman announced a possible appearance for this Sunday on his Twitter account. He showed a photoshopping picture of himself in the ring opposite Bray Wyatt as The Fiend. Boogeyman’s headline is “Let the mind games begin ???” Mistake.

Let the mind games begin ??? 🔥CMIN2GETCHA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WHWBDI8GPS

– BOOGEYMAN (@realboogey) January 23, 2020

When was Boogeyman’s last time in the WWE?

Boogeyman, real name Martin Wright, is now 55 years old, but only appeared in 2019 as part of WWE programming. In 2009, Boogeyman wrestled his last WWE individual match, losing to Kane as part of the former ECW brand. WWE released Boogeyman from his contract a day later.

However, he would continue to wrestle in the independent scene. In 2012, he would surprise WWE to scare Booker T during RAW’s Slammys episode. In 2015 he competed for the Royal Rumble match with this cool Bray Wyatt spot.

Last July he had a surprising appearance during the Raw Reunion Show in a segment with the then 24/7 champion Drake Maverick.

Basically, Boogeyman Maverick scared, which helped WWE legend Pat Patterson to temporarily win the championship. This was his last official WWE appearance, but he could always make another one at the Royal Rumble 2020.

At the PPV this Sunday, The Fiend will defend the WWE championship against Daniel Bryan. So there will be no showdown between Boogeyman and Wyatt. However, he could still appear in the rumble match.

The winner of the game receives a title shot at WrestleMania 36. If Boogeyman won, he could choose to put Wyatt for the title.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Pay-Per-View arrives from Houston, Texas on Sunday January 26th.