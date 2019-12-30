Former Vallejoan vocalist returns for jazz concert – The Reporter

Loading...

Although Sheilani Alix has been anchored to Berkeley for seven years, the roots of the vocalist in Vallejo cannot be denied, dating back to Pennycook Elementary, Springstowne Middle and Hogan High School.

"There is something special in Vallejo," Alix said Monday. "Sometimes I wonder if it's just a matter of" hometown. "I think it's more than that. I travel a lot, and when I meet someone from Vallejo, there's an intimate connection. I'm always encouraging my hometown. How can you do not?

Although Alix returns frequently here, like every day of last week, it is rare for him to act in these parts.

A bow or bow to Kurt Ribak, band leader of his namesake jazz quartet that asked Alix to join the fun at the Empress Theater on Sunday, January 12 on behalf of the Vallejo Society.

Alix occasionally acts with Ribak, including an annual jazz performance at the religious service on Christmas Eve, and the Vallejo concert was obviously natural.

Former Vallejoan Sheilani Alix manages the voice of the Kurt Ribak Quintet on January 12 at the Empress Theater. (Courtesy photo)

From the first time Ribak listened to Alix, "Sheilani caught my attention for the richness, the warmth of her voice and that she is an expert musician," Ribak said.

Yes, Alix says, it is ready for flashbacks, including all of the children's recitals and high school study groups at the JFK Library a few blocks from the Empress.

"Every day … if my parents didn't know where I was, they knew how to check there," Alix said. "That was the best moment, hang out in JFK."

The piano recitals at JFK and the Vallejo Historical and Naval Museum? It may not be so much fun.

"Tense nerves," Alix said. "I almost have PTSD."

The high school offered the diverse population of Vallejo "and how lucky we were to grow in that: blacks, whites, Filipinos, Latinos … a fantastic mix of people and always welcoming," said Alix. "And you always go back to where you left off, even if you haven't seen each other in 30 years."

Last week, Alix met a friend he had not seen since high school.

"We reconnected as if it were nothing," he said, hoping that friends and family are in the audience at the Empress Theater show.

"Some have already approached me saying" We have tickets, "Alix said. "That's very nice."

Alix hopes to make some melodies in each of the two sets, with most of the original afternoon songs from Ribak.

"They are fantastic musicians," Alix said. "Simply a really great group."

Alix also works with his own group, performing a handful of concerts a month around his daily work in medical care, two jobs that are "totally opposite," he said.

"People with medical attention have no idea what I sing," Alix said. “I tend to keep it apart. I have a demanding job. "

Between his daily work and the occasional music concert, "I like balance right now," Alix said, adding that music would definitely be a harder job if he needed to make a living.

"I don't want to lose that joy," said Alix, who has an occasional piano student.

Facing my students "would be fun, if I had the time and space. I'm busy with my daily work," Alix said, tickling to be available for the presentation sponsored by Vallejo Jazz Society.

"It's a really nice artist scene appearing in Vallejo. It's really good," Alix said.

Ribak said he is delighted to have Alix and make his debut in the Empress.

"I had heard so many good things about the place that I really want to play there," Ribak said. "I really appreciate Vallejo Jazz Society introducing us."

A graduate of the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Ribak plays mainly his own songs. He has been with his musician since days with the U.C. Jazz ensemble in Cal-Berkeley.

"Earning a living as a musician is always a challenge," Ribak said. “Recording and promoting a record costs as much as it did 10 years ago, but we make pennies with music streaming, which has replaced CD sales. This is the biggest threat to keep the music viable. "

With the closure of some of Ribak's favorite places, "it seems that many places where live music is traditionally heard are disappearing."

Nonprofit organizations like the VJS definitely help, Ribak said, mentioning a handful of nonprofit organizations that bring jazz to people.

All fights aside, it is still better than some of his previous works. Ribak once worked serving legal documents, although “the worst job I had was a pneumatic hammer operator. That hits your hands and drains you.

He has made music since 8, although if the music suddenly disappeared, "the other things I would like to do is be a painter, writer, architect, designer or comedy writer," said Ribak, including the creator of "Pogo" Walt. Kelly among his influences "for his sense of humor and his vision of politics and human nature."

The Kurt Ribak Quartet with guest Sheilani Alix is ​​Sunday, January 12 at 5 p.m. Admission $ 20 general, $ 10 Vallejo Jazz Society members. For more information, visit businessstheatre.org, VallejoJazzSociety.com or ribak.com.