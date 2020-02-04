Former Ute-hoops star Jakob Poeltl has a humorous disturbance in the wardrobe

While the talk about the controversial Super Bowl rest period continued, Jakob Poeltl had his own version of a malfunction in the wardrobe.

During Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the San Antonio Spurs center checked in the game without the upper part of his uniform.

After entering the field with a black undershirt but no Spurs jersey, the former big man from the University of Utah had to run to the Staples Center visitor’s vault to get ready for the game before checking in again.

It caused some confusion, some laughter and a delay in the penalty against San Antonio.

Although the Spurs ended up at the losing end, Poeltl had quite the show when he finally put on his uniform. He finished with four points, six rebounds, two assists and three blocked shots in just 14 minutes of play.

The 7-footer was one of the back-up big men whose name was mentioned by the media as a potential trading goal for Jazz in the run-up to the trading deadline.

By the way, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich seemed much more annoyed by a question about Poeltl’s mistake than about the actual mistake. San Antonio writer Jeff McDonald tweeted that Popovich laughed at the time – something he didn’t do during the press conference after the game.

“Are you serious?” He replied to the reporter. “Someone else has a question that makes sense. Anyone? No lick. Why would it bother me? “

Spurs ‘Gregg Popovich is full of Pop when asked if he is bothered by Jakob Poeltl who forgets to wear his sweater:’ Do you mean that? Someone else has a question that makes sense. Anyone? No lick. Why would it bother me? “Pic.twitter.com/DBCKcbYaIz

– Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) 4 February 2020

High five!

This is a child who doesn’t care if NBA players wear warm-up clothes instead of their uniforms. Here’s a virtual high-five for the Atlanta Hawks players who are having fun with the little one on the way to the field.

AND FINALLY …

Wrestling purists will probably not find much humor in this, but it is the funniest start to a game you can imagine. It would have been nice to see how the game went, but the referee had none of it.