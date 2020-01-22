Former Utah Jazz goalkeeper Alec Burks thrives with Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO – A player with an injury-stricken career is not a new concept in the NBA. This happens all the time and often leads to a once promising prospect that wanes around the edge of a rotation and then disappears completely from the league.

But, for the privileged few, fighting during the dark days leads to opportunity and success.

Alec Burks has averaged career highs in points (16.2), rebounds (4.7) and assists (3.2) per game this season with the Golden State Warriors after spending almost eight seasons with the Utah Jazz, followed by two brief stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings.

Burks’ perseverance has long been one of the many qualities that made him appreciated by his teammates and jazz fans.

“What he did with us before his injuries and after that he was still the same guy and trained every day, even when he was healthy and didn’t play as much when he returned,” said Joe Ingles with a hint of fear in his voice Wednesday morning before the confrontation of Jazz with the Warriors.

Burks’ injury-streaking series of injuries began in the 2014-15 season when he was sidelined for 55 games after shoulder surgery. Then, in 2015-2016, he missed 50 games with a broken fibula, then underwent an ankle surgery in 2016.

He was finally pushed almost out of the Jazz rotation before playing a bigger role in the 2018 playoffs against Houston when Ricky Rubio was injured. In November 2018, Burks was traded to the Cavaliers, then moved again to the trade deadline in Sacramento where he was never part of the rotation.

This season with Warriors Splash Brother duo Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson sidelined from their own injuries, an opportunity opened up for Burks and he took advantage of it.

In 42 games, including 18 starts, Burks enjoyed the best season of his nine-year career after being drafted No. 12 overall by the Jazz in 2011.

“Everyone in our program not only has a lot of affection for Alec, but also a great deal of respect for him for the way he was able to fight a lot of adversity physically,” said the head coach of Utah Quin Snyder. “The things he does, the way he attacks and the way he scores, I don’t think anyone is surprised in our organization.”

In the Warriors’ last nine games, the Burks have averaged 18.2 points and 6.1 rebounds, including a 33-point performance Monday in an overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Burks’ former Jazz teammates are, of course, happy with his success, but as Ingles says, Burks is now the opponent, so good wishes can only go so far.

“Really happy for him,” said Ingles, “but I hope he’s playing horribly tonight.”