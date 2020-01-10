Former US prosecutor plans to oppose the new senator from Georgia

Loading...

SAVANNAH, Ga. – A former federal prosecutor who served under President Barack Obama said on Friday that he plans to take part in the race to challenge Georgia’s newly sworn Republican senator Kelly Loeffler.

Ed Tarver of Augusta, who served as US lawyer for the southern district of Georgia during Obama’s two terms of office, is the second democrat to confirm plans to find the seat that GOP senator Johnny Isakson left at the end of 2019 due to faltering health.

Democrat Matt Lieberman, son of former senator and vice president Joe Liberman, launched his senate campaign in October.

Tarver, 60, confirmed his intention to send a short email to The Associated Press on Friday and said: “I will shortly announce my plan to participate in the race to fill the seat released by the former US senator Johnny Isakson. “

Tarver served as an army officer and in the Georgian legislature before Obama appointed him as US Attorney in 2009 for a region with Savannah and Augusta. Tarver was the first African American to become the best federal prosecutor in the Southern District. He held the position until Obama left office in 2017 and then returned to private law practice in Augusta.

Tarver plans to participate in what could become a busy race in November. Loeffler, a political newcomer, is a wealthy GOP businesswoman who is forced to look for elections because she gets used to Washington. She was sworn in last week after her appointment in December by Gov. Brian Kemp.

The special election to fulfill the remaining two years of Isakson’s unfinished term will not have party primaries to narrow the field, meaning voters could see multiple Democrats and Republicans during the November vote. Republican American Rep. Doug Collins recently said that he is still considering entering the race.

The retirement of Isakson further increased Georgia’s profile in the 2020 elections by ensuring that both seats of the US senate will be in the vote. Republican senator David Perdue is also standing for re-election this year.

Russ Bynum, The Associated Press