Former Trump Assistant Michael Flynn wants to withdraw guilty plea paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

In the judicial document, filed two weeks before Flynn’s planned conviction date, attorneys at law said the Justice Department was trying to “rewrite history” by withdrawing the recommendation that he would receive a probationary period and suggesting that he was not forthcoming or cooperative.

They asked to withdraw the plea because of “the bad faith, the revenge of the government and the violation of the plea agreement.”

“Michael T. Flynn is innocent. Flynn worked in good faith with the government for two years. He has fully cooperated with the Public Prosecution Service, “wrote the lawyers.

“He underwent enormous, unnecessary and frankly counterproductive demands on his time, his family, his scarce resources and his life,” she added. “The same cannot be said for the persecution that has acted in bad faith from the beginning of the” investigation “and continues ruthlessly through this misleading persecution.”

The case has taken a tortured path since Flynn’s guilty plea in 2017 to lie to the FBI about his talks during the Trump transition period with the then Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The following year he worked extensively with the government.

But his December 2018 hearing was abruptly postponed at the request of Flynn, after Sullivan’s criticism had raised the criticism that he could send him to prison, although prosecutors had not recommended that hearing.

Flynn asked to postpone the hearing so that he could continue to cooperate with prosecutors in the hope of avoiding possible imprisonment.

But the Justice Department chose not to let Flynn testify in the Virginia trial of a former business partner, and said that shortly before the trial, he changed his account and contradicted his own statements from the past – making him unreliable as a witness. Flynn’s lawyers rejected the characterization of the government in their new application.

A spokeswoman for the United States law firm in Washington did not immediately return an email for comment.

Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press