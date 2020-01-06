Former Trump advisor John Bolton was preparing to testify in impeachment

Loading...

John Bolton, the former national security advisor to President Donald Trump, said in a statement on Monday that he would testify if he was summoned by the Senate for impeaching President Trump.

“Since my testimony is up for debate again, I have had to solve the serious competing problems as much as possible based on careful consideration and study,” said Bolton in a statement on the John Bolton PAC website. “I have come to the conclusion that I am ready to testify if the Senate issues a summons for my testimony.”

Bolton was fired by Trump in September after he and the president reportedly disagreed over efforts to reach a peace deal with the Taliban.

Bolton’s announcement comes as House Speaker MEP Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Prepares to send the house’s impeachment certificate to the Senate for a trial in the chamber, the Washington Post reports. Pelosi withheld the documents when the Democrats sought guarantees of the scope of a senate process, the Post reported.

Bolton said in his statement that the democratically controlled house had previously issued him a subpoena, but he did not testify because he was waiting for a judge to decide whether to comply with the subpoena or not to testify to a White House instruction.

Bolton does not appear to have the same reservations about the testimony before the Senate, which has a Republican majority.