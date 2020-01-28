The Australian super system is not a real market, and many pension products are “inefficient,” said Future Fund Chairman Peter Costello.

Mr. Costello, who held final responsibility for retirement planning during his tenure as Treasurer from 1996 to 2007, also reaffirmed his position that the future fund for ordinary Australians would make a great investment if the government allowed it.

When the Future Fund announced an excellent return of 14.3 percent for the year to December 2019, Costello said the super system was “not a real market”.

It is regulated by contribution law, which means that 9.5 percent of wages come from people’s salary packages, ”said Costello.

“People don’t shop around, so there isn’t much competition (for contributions).”

Pension system inefficient

The focus in the super system was on raising funds, and pension products offered by funds are not always efficient, Costello said.

By that, he meant that the retirement savings were often not as high as they should be, which reduced pension payments to members.

Mr. Costello also said that the Future Fund, which manages the Commonwealth’s unfinanced pension liabilities, could expand into the general pension market.

“I never said that the Future Fund wanted to be a super fund itself, but if the government wanted to set up a standard (super) agency, we could act as a wholesale fund manager,” he said.

The Future Fund will initially manage $ 168.05 billion in liabilities – defined benefit public benefit plans and other government commitments of $ 44 billion.

At 14.3 percent, the return for the 2019 calendar year was slightly below the average of the balanced pension funds of 14.7 percent.

However, the top 10 balanced super funds all achieved more than 16 percent for the year, researchers Chant West noted.

Mr. Costello said the strong returns were achieved even though the portfolio was “conservative” and performance was supported by the fact that “2019 was a year of exceptional returns on the Australian stock exchange. Monetary policy has pumped up the asset markets. “

Equity blowout

The rise in global equity markets has increased the Future Fund’s equity portfolio to 36 percent of total investment after 29.4 percent in December 2018.

Despite the fact that actual liquidity reserves increased, apparently due to the sale of some assets, cash and cash equivalents totaled 13.7 percent of the portfolio in December, compared to 14.5 percent in the previous year.

Bernie Dean doesn’t see a super role for the Future Fund.

Despite the Future Fund’s strong return since it was launched in May 2006, Bernie Dean, CEO of Industry Super Australia (ISA), said there was no reason to extend his mandate to Employee Super.

“Workers don’t need the future fund – there are already many high quality, high performing super funds that also perform, if not better than the future fund,” he said.

“In fact, the ISA analysis shows that retired workers could be worse off if they were included in the Future Fund and not in an industry best performing fund.

“The focus must be on removing duds from the system and tying workers to a single, high-quality, high-performing fund, not radical, unchecked proposals that put workers less in their nest egg.”

Low interest rate risk

Mr. Costello said the economy is facing a number of challenges, including the deadly corona virus.

“(The disease) could affect airports, airlines, and general consumer spending at a time when we’re suffering from the bushfire burden,” he said.

“It will have an impact on the Australian economy, but I don’t know how long it will take.”

Another difficulty for the economy is the global trend to cut interest rates.

Mr. Costello said that record low interest rates are restricting governments’ ability to act for the economy worldwide.

“Interest rates are lower than ever in Australian history, and the Reserve Bank cut interest rates last year,” he said.

The head of the reserve bank, Philip Lowe, has to be very careful.

“I think monetary policy is coming to an end. If you cut interest rates another 25 or 50 basis points, it won’t have much of an impact on the real economy. But it will push up asset prices, especially property prices, which is not a good thing, ”said Costello.

Mr. Costello said he “hated seeing the results of a broken real estate boom”.

“It would end badly – the Reserve Bank has to be very, very careful,” said Mr. Costello.

Neither ISA nor the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia would comment on Mr Costello’s claims that the superannuation system was not competitive.

The New Daily is part of Industry Super Holdings