Former Toronto Argonaut’s head coach Willie Wood dies at the age of 83 paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“If he hadn’t been there, I would definitely have had a completely different turn in my life.”

Ferrone’s football future became very clouded when he left Simon Fraser halfway through his senior season after head bumps with coach Rod Woodward at the time. But Ferrone is always grateful to Wood for giving him a chance.

“I left Simon Fraser mid-season. . . and that is not a very good sign for attitude or teamwork for any player, “said Ferrone.” So he (Wood) brings me around February, introduces himself and is very nice and says, “You know, the only thing I try to do with this team is to get rid of the bad apples and to make a team with a good work ethic. “

“So I went back to my wife, who was then my fiancé, and said,” I think that’s it, I’m not sure what will happen next. “But from the second training, he made me a starting left guard and I didn’t leave out how bad I was. From that day on, everything that happened to me was through Willie Wood.”

Wood gained a reputation as a tough, reliable safety during his 12 stellar seasons with the Green Bay Packers (1960-71). Wood, not withdrawn from USC, honored All-NFL nine times and participated eight times in the Pro Bowl.

More importantly, he played in six NFL championships under the legendary Packers head coach Vince Lombardi and won five, including the first two Super Bowls.

The five-foot-10, 190-pound Wood recorded 48 career interceptions for 699 yards and two TDs. He also returned 187 points for 1,391 yards and two touchdowns. After his retirement, Wood was admitted to the Packers Hall of Fame (1977) and Pro Football Hall of Fame (1989) and never missed a match during his illustrious career.

In 1990, Wood was chosen for the Super Bowl Silver Anniversary team. The flag in the Pro Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will fly for half-staff in Wood’s memory.

Wood became an assistant coach at Toronto under head coach Forrest Gregg, a former Packers teammate. When Gregg left after the ’79 season to join the Cincinnati Bengals of the NFL, Wood was promoted to the top course of Argos and became the first African-American head coach of the CFL.

Wood was fired during the ’81 season after the 0-10 start of Toronto. He had a general 6-20 coaching record with the Argos.

As wonderful as Wood was as a footballer, Ferrone said he was 100 times better as a person.

“He was a friendly man, he treated us like gold,” said Ferrone. “We had the best of everything.

“I have never eaten so well and we had the best hotels.”

However, wood was anything but a soft touch.

“He finished our ends,” said Ferrone. “He let us do 100 up-downs for the training and how can you practice after that because you are so burned out?”

“We were going to do a goal line live for the games, it was incredible.”

Today’s professional football is very different. Players rarely get into practice or even wear pads, but Ferrone said that Wood could succeed in that climate.

“It’s an interesting question because the current CFL or NFL is all about relationships with players,” he said. “You are trying to create the ability to get free agents to make your team better and he would have achieved that.”

Ferrone said Wood also had an eye for talent, especially Canadian. In 1983, 12 players from the ’81 Argos team, including Ferrone, remained when Toronto defeated its 31-year-old Gray Cup drought and defeated the B.C. Lions 18-17 then head coach Bob O’Billovich.

“Willie focused on Canadian talent,” Ferrone said. “The only thing he learned as an American coach was a big part of the success of your franchise, the Canadian talent.

“He has done transactions, put a lot of time and effort into the design. The number 1 he picked up as a coach, no matter how smart he was, was the success of a team that really depended on how good your Canadian talent was. “

Wood started coaching in 1972 and joined the San Diego Chargers NFLs as a defensive coach. Having been appointed defending coordinator of the Philadelphia Bell of the World Football League in 1975, Wood became the first African-American head coach in the modern age of professional football before the first game in the team’s regular season.

But the Bell season lasted only 11 games before the competition folded.

After coaching, Wood returned to Washington, DC to run his own company. A city street there is called Willie Wood Way.

For the past 13 years, timber was limited to assisted living apartments. According to the Packers, he suffered from advanced dementia for nearly ten years.

Wood is survived by two sons and a daughter. His wife, Sheila, died in 1988.

–

The Associated Press has contributed to this report.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 4, 2020.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press