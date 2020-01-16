Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ former recipient, Bralon Addison, has an NFL contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

The former # TiCats recipient @ BralonAddison2 has signed a futures deal with the #Wikinger. Received a small signing bonus. The CFL-All-Star has a relationship with @stefondiggs and sought advice from him during the process. # 49er & #Browns had also made offers. @CFLonTSN @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/tO0XdYcRZ9

– Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 16, 2020

The Ticats released Addison to pursue the NFL opportunity. He should become a CFL-free agent in February. Addison worked for the Vikings, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

The 26-year-old played 16 games for the Ticats in 2019 and was one of the leading players in the CFL goals in all important reception categories (sixth – 126). Missouri City, Texas, 5-9, 197-pound American also added 36 for 218 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Addison was used in a variety of ways by offensive coordinator Tommy Condell. It resulted in Addison being recognized as a CFL all-star for the first time in his career. It was a key piece in an explosive crime against Hamilton that helped the Ticats set a one-year franchise record with 15 wins and give Addison another hit in the NFL.

After being voted out of the 2016 NFL draft, Addison was classified by Denver as an unsolicited free agent. Chicago signed Addison and he played two games and recorded a catch with the bears. Addison was released in spring 2017 and left the windy city.

Due to a strong second season in the CFL, Addison gets another chance to make an NFL list in Minnesota.