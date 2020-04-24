Former tennis professional Bob Hewitt has been released from parole

Former tennis champion and convicted child rapist Bob Hewitt has been released from prison after receiving parole, the South African Ministry of Corrections said.

Born in Australia in early May 1980, Hewitt was convicted of raping two 12- and 13-year-old girls and raping a 17-year-old girl in 1994. He was sentenced to six years in prison. In the coastal Eastern Cape Province. Hewitt, 80, suffered the required minimum sentence before being considered for parole.

“We can confirm parole placement. The parolee is now at home,” ministry spokeswoman Sinbakho Naxumalo told AFP.

In 2016, the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court overturned previous attempts to reduce the punishment of an insulted former tennis player. Born in Australia, Hewitt lived in South Africa for the rest of his life.

ALSO READ | Federer, Nadal and King call for merger of ATP and WTA

The former Gram Slam doubles champion’s name has been removed from the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2013 after several sex abuse allegations surfaced.