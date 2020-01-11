Former teammates of McDavid are surprised by his scoring ability

Half way through their steak dinners in Chicago on the journey of dads and mentors from Calgary Flames, they dropped their forks.

“And had to watch the replay seven times, because they just kept playing,” Cam Talbot explained chuckling.

Because watching Connor McDavid’s incredible mastery on Saturday of, first, Toronto Maple Leaf’s defender Morgan Rielly and second, retired Michael Hutchinson was worth seeing over and over.

“At that moment you just become a bit of a fan,” said Calgary Flames’ 32-year-old keeper who started Saturday’s game against the Oilers. “You know how good he is. I saw him doing it in practice for four years. He has that ability to just turn a switch and go. He didn’t even look at the net until he made his crossovers, that’s what sets him apart from everyone else. “

The goal went viral and for good reason, given its timely nature (to set up the Oilers 6-3 and help secure a final 6-4 victory on Monday), the location (in Toronto for McDavid’s family and friends), and the fact that it (again) showed the next level of McDavid.

Milan Lucic, who also played with McDavid for three seasons, is used to it.

And in this case, McDavid’s former teammate does not give him any benefit or information that he could pass on the Flames before he faced the Oilers on Saturday night.

“I’ve seen boys shadow him and he finds a way to score,” said Lucic. “I’ve seen defenders trying to skate ahead with him and he still finds a way to score. It’s funny. Everyone talked about the goal he scored in Toronto. I mean, when I saw it, I wasn’t even surprised that he pulled because he did exactly what he was trying to do.

“He was stroking (Rielly) and as soon as he crossed his feet, boom, he went the other way and it was in the net.”

That is why, according to Lucic, McDavid is a generation player.

“You asked me what I learned (playing with McDavid) and I learned what I can’t do myself, because you see what he can do,” Lucic said, chuckling.

Versatility is also his claim to fame, allowing target sellers to get a headache or to reflect on and analyze his new move.

Talbot saw it in practice and in games with the Oilers from 2015 to 2019.

“You can’t imagine anything, because as soon as you start to think he’s going one way, he’s going the other way,” he said. “You try to stay as patient as possible and have him make a good move to beat you.

“It’s all you can do.”

On the way to Saturday’s game, the 24 goals, 46 assists and 70 points in 46 games of McDavid were top positions in the competition. Chances are he can pick up the Art Ross Trophy at the end of this season if it continues like this.

It is easy to see why.

“If he comes from outside, he can go short-side,” Talbot explained. “Or he is so fast that he can beat you to the far post. Or he can open you and go five holes. He can make so many different movements from there and has the ability to make them all. So he’s the kind of man where you should be patient as much as possible and let him make a good move, which he is clearly capable of.

“Not many players in the world can make those games. But he can. “

