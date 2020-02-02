Former teammates, coaches respond to the introduction of Troy Polamalu Hall of Fame

Troy Polamalu is a first vote Hall of Famer.

I mean, of course he is.

The voice of the Hall of Fame is always close and tense for players, but the case of Polamalu could not be denied. On Saturday voters made that official and gave the former Steelers safety a bust in Canton, Ohio.

Polamalu won two Super Bowls, made eight Pro Bowls and was a four-fold first team All-Pro player during his time with the Steelers, from 2003 to 2014. And if that wasn’t enough, he broke the All-Pro team in two seconds nominations and a Defensive Player of the Year award in 2010 for a good measure.

Not bad.

“It’s surreal,” Polamalu said after his induction while fighting back tears. “It really feels surreal.”

Steelers owner Art Rooney II also shared his thoughts.

“Troy was the kind of player who could influence the outcome of games from his safety position, and he did it with creepy instincts that made it almost impossible for opponents to predict where he would be … It will be an exciting time for Troy and his family this summer when he receives the highest individual honor of our game in Canton. “

The former teammates and coaches of Polamalu certainly recognize the greatness and go to Twitter to express their admiration:

Congratulations to my brother and teammate @tpolamalu on your introduction to the @ProFootballHOF !! 🐐 on and off the field. https://t.co/Fmdcqw1Ktr

– Jerome Bettis (@ JeromeBettis36) 1 February 2020

🐐 # HOF2020 pic.twitter.com/a38k73vDYK

– Vince Williams (@ VinnyVidiVici98) 1 February 2020

Fight, fly, claw, crab for every blade of grass. Love you @tpolamalu #HOF #DaBest pic.twitter.com/rjfEzpMFSX

– Brett Keisel (@ bkeisel99) 1 February 2020

Words cannot express the love I have for you and the pride I feel now. I am so happy for you! Congratulations @tpolamalu. Love you, brother. @ South Beach, Miami, Florida https://t.co/Up6k7toqwD

– James Harrison (@ jharrison9292) 2 February 2020

My brother. You are recognized as one of the best players ever to live. Just wait for the prize to be one of the world’s greatest people. Love you brother. @tpolamalu Congratulations, and I’m glad you felt it. You deserved to feel it! As always, God bless you! https://t.co/DpDbmRIKSO

– Ryan Clark (@ Realrclark25) 1 February 2020

Congratulations @tpolamalu. You were a real game changer every time you entered the field. It was a joy and a pleasure to coach you and no one deserves to be a Pro Football Hall of Famer with the first vote than you. So happy for you and your family.

– Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) 1 February 2020

Even actor and famous Steelers fan / Pittsburgh native Joe Manganiello stepped in on the promotion:

CONGRATULATIONS to my friend and all-time favorite Pittsburgh Steeler Troy Polamalu for becoming a first ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer !!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tZOAtUE5cB

– JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) 1 February 2020

And Primanti did that too, because, you know … Pittsburgh:

. @ tpolamalu – You always have big hair, but you will never get a big head if you choose the @ProFootballHOF. And that is why we are your biggest fan. Congrats. #SeeYouInCanton # PFHOF20 #AlmostFamous pic.twitter.com/tatyuYvq5y

– Primanti Bros (@primantibros) 1 February 2020

No arguments here. On and off the field, Polamalu was exactly the type of player and person who deserves to be remembered forever.

