Former Tar Heels coach Larry Fedora joins Baylor

Larry Fedora, a former seven-year-old UNC football coach, officially joined Baylor staff as an offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

Larry Fedora has returned to a coaching role just a year after being released as head coach at the University of North Carolina.

It was announced on Saturday that Fedora had taken a job on Baylor’s coaching staff as an offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. He joins Dave Aranda after former head coach Matt Rhule left to take on the position of head coach at Carolina Panthers in the NFL.

Fedora was head coach of the Tar Heels from 2011 to 2008 and was 45 to 43 years old during his tenure in the UNC football program. His major achievements in North Carolina included a season with 11 wins and an appearance in the 2015 ACC championship game.

Fedora was released from the program in 2018 after nine consecutive losses, but landed on his feet when he returned to his home state of Texas and was an analyst at Longhorn the previous season.

The position of the offensive coordinator could be a great place for Fedora. He is also the quarterback coach and will have the opportunity to work with a special talent.

The Baylor football team has had an 11: 3 season in which it will compete on New Year’s Day. Fedora is another element in the rebuilding process for Baylor, as it was a team with a win three years ago.

Fedora, praised for his offensive repertoire, should be explosive in his new role with the talent Baylor shows him, and Jorge Munoz, who is brought in by the LSU to deal with the broad recipients, sees it for Baylor continue to look positive.

Fedora was the head coach of Southern Mississippi before moving to North Carolina and was 34-19 years old there.