Former Steelers WR Eli Rogers shares a sincere anecdote about Ben Roethlisberger

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Eli Rogers appeared in 30 games at the NFL level – and in total 30 he sported black and gold.

The Steelers recruited Rogers as an undrafted free agent for Louisville in 2015, and while he spent the whole year in the injured reserve, he made his debut for the Steelers in 2016 and stayed with the team in 2017 and 2018.

In all, Rogers caught 78 passes for 822 yards and four touchdowns, posting most of that in 2016, when he had a career high of eight starts and caught 48 passes for 594 yards and three touchdowns.

While Rogers’ numbers have never been truly staggering, he has played a crucial role as the receiver of possession, achieving his fair share of clutch captures for the Steelers over the years.

So it was a bit of a surprise when Rogers was laid off after training camp in 2019.

The team chose to ride with a group of JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Donte Moncrief, Diontae Johnson and Ryan Switzer, making Rogers unemployed for the year.

After cutting, however, Ben roethlisberger stayed in touch with Rogers. In fact, according to Rogers on Twitter, Roethlisberger immediately reached out with words of encouragement:

I remember when he was released, Ben didn’t even call me 30 minutes later and said, “I’m shocked.” “I didn’t expect to see how you are a player.” He said he would have loved to play with me ..

– E L I (@__ bELIeve17) January 8, 2020

Thank you for your support over the years. You were an authentic person for me and there for me over the years if I ever needed advice as a young player and I thank you for it. # Love

– E L I (@__ bELIeve17) January 8, 2020

Chic.

Not just a text – a phone call – and a few kind words to accompany a receiver who entered and contributed after entering the league as an unwritten longhot.

Most recently, Rogers was drafted by the DC Defenders in the XFL 2020 expansion project in November.

